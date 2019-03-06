Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Stoinis Left 'Empty' After Falling Short in Nagpur

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 6, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Marcus Stoinis felt "empty" after failing to take Australia over the line in the second One-Day International against India and is willing to learn from his counterparts Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Chasing 251 on a tricky Nagpur pitch, the all-rounder top-scored for Australia with 52 and took the game to the final over, but couldn't get the job done. Stoinis played out Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and waited for Vijay Shankar to bowl the final over with 11 runs required. The 29-year-old, however, was knocked over off the very first delivery and Australia fell short by just eight runs.

This was Stoinis's seventh fifty-plus score in ODIs and unfortunately Australia have lost all those seven encounters.

"Just a bit of an empty feeling coming to the end of the game," Stoinis said the morning after his knock.

"We did well, fought hard, got close but we didn't get the result we wanted.

"Hindsight is a beautiful thing ... you think if this partnership goes longer or you take a risk earlier (what would have happened), all that sort of stuff. You never know what's going to happen.

"We haven't had a debrief yet ... when emotions are going it's probably best to let that settle then have a more relaxed conversation the next day."

While Stoinis failed to get the job done, veterans Kohli and Dhoni have played their roles to perfection. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman scored a well-crafted 59* in the first ODI and Kohli managed a masterful knock of 116 in the second game, helping India to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Virat and MS play very different roles but they make sure they get the job done for the team," Stoinis said.

"Two of the best players in the world ... so there's things to learn from them and it's probably fortunate we're playing them so frequently leading up to a World Cup."

The third ODI will be played on Friday in Ranchi.
India vs Australia 2019marcus stoinisMS Dhonivirat kohli
