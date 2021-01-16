- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021
India vs Australia: 'Straight Out of The Service Station?' - Shane Warne Mocks Rishabh Pant's Flashy Sunglasses
Rishabh Pant was seen during Day 2 of the fourth and final Test sporting a very bright shade of sunglasses, something which didn't escape the attention of commentators Shane Warne and Kerry O'Keefe.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 11:39 AM IST
Rishabh Pant has been a focal point of conversations throughout the engrosssing Test series between India and Australia. The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman is never too far from the headlines, whether for his sometimes shaky keeping, his attacking style of batting that catches many off guard or even his verbal jousts with Matthew Wade. Now the youngster has become the talk of the commentator's conversations for something else entirely: his fashion choices.
IND v AUS LIVE BLOG | IND v AUS LIVE SCORECARD
Pant was seen during Day 2 of the fourth and final Test sporting a very bright shade of sunglasses, something which didn't escape the attention of commentators Shane Warne and Kerry O'Keefe.
“What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull?” Warne asked O’Keeffe. “Straight out of the service station?”
“They are servos aren’t they?” O’Keeffe replied.
“And he bought flowers as well.
“No they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin.
WATCH - Rishabh Pant's Howl Behind the Stumps Has Fans in Splits
“Would you like fly buys with those?”
Warne then went on to pull up an old picture of Pant's Delhi Capitals and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan wearing an even more outrageous shade of shades before the two shared a few jokes over those.
“Talking about those sunnies Skull there has been plenty of bad ones over the years, but there has been a few good ones,” Warne said.
“I’m not sure what category these ones go into?
“You talk about the bin Skull, but look at Shikhar Dhawan is rocking there goodness me.
“It looks like something out of the old movie Slapshot.
“I think he might need windscreen wipers Skull.”
Navdeep Saini Unable to Bowl on Day 2 of Brisbane Test
“You could weld in them,” O’Keeffe replied.
Rohit Sharma's customary flair was spoilt by a moment's indiscretion as India reached 62 for two at tea after rookie bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 on the second day of the fourth Test on Saturday.
Rohit was elegant as ever in his 44 off 74 balls before Nathan Lyon in his 100th Test enticed him to come down the track but the half-chip-half-loft was safely pouched by Mitchell Starc in the deep.
India also lost Shubman Gill (7) who edged one off Pat Cummins to Steve Smith. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break.
There were six boundaries from Rohit but he did not fiddle at deliveries in and around the off-stump channel even as Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled a testing spell under overcast conditions.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking