India vs Australia: 'Struggling to Read?' - Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh in Spat Over Steve Smith Controversy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australian batsman Mark Waugh had a tussle on Twitter over the controversy surrounding Steve Smith scruffing Rishabh Pant's mark in the third Test in Sydney.

Vaughan pointed to the Laws of the game, where section 41.12 says: "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. A fielder will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."

Waugh responded saying: "You've lost your marbles Vaughney. I'd be more worried about deliberate time wasting in the modern game,"

Vaughan hit back, saying 'The laws are the laws' and said he'll be interested to see if Smith continues to do it in the future.

"Are you struggling to read Junior ... as I have clearly stated it was silly & not cheating but the laws are the laws ... btw let's see if he continues to do it in Brisbane if he does it all the time."

"I have been quite shocked and disappointed by the reaction to this," Smith himself had told the Daily Telegraph.

"It’s something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre."

Australia coach Justin Langer too stood by Smith.

"I literally cannot believe some of the rubbish I read about Steve Smith. Absolute load of rubbish. If anyone knows Steve Smith - he is a bit quirky, he does some weird stuff. We have all laughed about it for the last couple of years," said Langer while speaking to the media during a virtual interaction on Wednesday morning.

"I have spoken about it publicly and I have spoken about it privately that he is a bit quirky. What Smith does at the crease, he does at most games.

"Anyone who suggests for one millisecond he was doing anything untoward, they are way out of line. Absolutely out of line. That wicket was so flat... it was like concrete. You need 15 inch spikes to make an indent on the crease."

Langer added that Smith has ensured that his bat does the talking ever since he has returned from the ball-tampering scandal.

"Seriously, I thought that was absolutely ludicrous. In the last couple of years since he's been back, he's been exemplary on and off the field. He has let his bat do the talking, he was abused like anything in England, but he kept smiling and let his bat do the talking. Give me a break."