India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane's Style of Captaincy

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020

Australia

1st INN

195/10

(72.3) RR 2.69

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India lead by 82 runs with 5 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

277/5

(91.3) RR 3.03

India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane's Style of Captaincy

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane could be laidback in his body language but he is aggressive with his tactics, said former India skipper and opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday. "Rahane is having a good Test match. He is playing a captain's innings, applying himself. Everyone has been complimentary about his captaincy, his field placements and bowling changes. I agree with them. He is calm and cool," said Gavaskar to ABC Sport.

Comparing Rahane with India's regular skipper Virat Kohli, Gavaskar said that the right-handed batsman is quite aggressive in his tactics as captain even though he appears laidback.

"Virat (Kohli) is a lot more passionate and in your face of the opposition. Rahane is little more laidback and is calm. He lacks aggression in his body language but not in his tactics. He is quite aggressive with his tactics as captain. We saw that (aggression in field placings) with the leg-gully, slip and forward short leg (during Australia's first innings on Saturday)," added Gavaskar.

The 32-year-old Rahane held the Indian innings together on Sunday scoring a half-century and rescuing India from a precarious 116 for four in the first innings. He shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to take India past Australia's total.

Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar feels Shubman Gill should have been given his Test debut about two years ago. Gill made his debut in the longest format of the game on Saturday in India's second Test against Australia. He ended the day on 28 off 38 balls, helping India reach 36/1. "He (Shubman Gill) should have got an opportunity a couple of years back. He just looks ready. You can see obviously he has got the potential," Ajit Agarkar told Sony Sports.

While he had his fair share of luck as he got beaten on a number of occasions by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and was dropped on five in the fourth over, it was Gill who got India off the mark with a drive past mid-off for four two balls before that. He hit five fours in a well-paced second wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara as the pair helped India get over the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal.

"Couldn't have been easy this little period but just grew in confidence with every ball that he played. Yes, got an opportunity, he has got that little bit of luck which you need at times. Hopefully, he can go on and make that count," Agarkar added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

