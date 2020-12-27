- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane's Style of Captaincy
India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane could be laidback in his body language but he is aggressive with his tactics, said former India skipper and opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday. "Rahane is having a good Test match. He is playing a captain's innings, applying himself. Everyone has been complimentary about his captaincy, his field placements and bowling changes. I agree with them. He is calm and cool," said Gavaskar to ABC Sport.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 27, 2020, 12:02 PM IST

Comparing Rahane with India's regular skipper Virat Kohli, Gavaskar said that the right-handed batsman is quite aggressive in his tactics as captain even though he appears laidback.
"Virat (Kohli) is a lot more passionate and in your face of the opposition. Rahane is little more laidback and is calm. He lacks aggression in his body language but not in his tactics. He is quite aggressive with his tactics as captain. We saw that (aggression in field placings) with the leg-gully, slip and forward short leg (during Australia's first innings on Saturday)," added Gavaskar.
The 32-year-old Rahane held the Indian innings together on Sunday scoring a half-century and rescuing India from a precarious 116 for four in the first innings. He shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to take India past Australia's total.
Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar feels Shubman Gill should have been given his Test debut about two years ago. Gill made his debut in the longest format of the game on Saturday in India's second Test against Australia. He ended the day on 28 off 38 balls, helping India reach 36/1. "He (Shubman Gill) should have got an opportunity a couple of years back. He just looks ready. You can see obviously he has got the potential," Ajit Agarkar told Sony Sports.
While he had his fair share of luck as he got beaten on a number of occasions by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and was dropped on five in the fourth over, it was Gill who got India off the mark with a drive past mid-off for four two balls before that. He hit five fours in a well-paced second wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara as the pair helped India get over the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal.
"Couldn't have been easy this little period but just grew in confidence with every ball that he played. Yes, got an opportunity, he has got that little bit of luck which you need at times. Hopefully, he can go on and make that count," Agarkar added.
