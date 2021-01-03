India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Glitch in Mayank Agarwal's Technique

It was in early 2019 that Mayank Agarwal marked his Test debut with a fifty against Australia, away from home. He turned heads with his stellar performances in the next two years, but it's in the current series against the Aussies that he is found wanting. In the series he has just managed scores of 17, 9, 0 and 5 in the two Tests. What is more worrying is the way he is getting out repeatedly.

Former India skipper and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that his batting stance is the problem creator. “His new stance is giving him less options on the backfoot, something that he cannot do on Australian pitches. It can help him cover for that movement inside from the left-arm pacer,” Gavaskar said during an interview with an Australian channel.

Gavaskar opined that Mayank should open his stance a bit more in order to cover up for the ball coming in. “It can help him cover for that movement inside from the left-arm pacer,” said Gavaskar. Another former batsman, Deep Dasgupta pointed out second glitch in Mayank's batting. He said that the batsman's wrists get stuck behind his right hip.

“It happened to me once too and it needs to be worked on. He can probably bring his wrists closer so that he can get to the ball quicker,” Dasgupta had said.

