India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Suggests New Opening Combination for SCG Test

With Rohit Sharma already in Australia, there is every possibility that India might draft him in the team for the third Test against Australia. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has his opinions on the opening combination for the Sydney Test that starts from January 7. The legendary Gavaskar feels that Rohit should open the innings with Mayank Agarwal.

“I would be keeping Mayank Agarwal. I know he’s not looked good but he’s a quality player. I would keep him in the side and open the batting with Rohit,” Gavaskar told Sanjay Manjrekar in the Extra innings show on Sony Sports Network. Gavaskar also said that despite a solid showing in his first Test, Shubman Gill should be pushed down to number 5.

“Despite the fact that Shubman Gill has looked so good at the top, I’d look to bat him at No.5,” Gavaskar added. “I’m not too sure, that with his approach he would be too successful at the opening position also at the U19 level he was batting down the order so I think for Shubman Gill no.5 would be the ideal position,” he added.

He went on to say that if it happens, Hanuma Vihari would lose his position in the side. “The rest of the team should remain same and obviously if Gill bats at five, Vihari goes out automatically,” Gavaskar said.

On the other hand, opening batsmen David Warner and Will Pucovski have been included in Australia’s 18-man squad for the third test against India in Sydney but Joe Burns has been dropped after twin failures in Melbourne. Regular opener Warner missed the first two tests with a groin strain while the uncapped Pucovski was ruled out after suffering concussion when hit on the helmet by a short ball in a tour match before the series started.

Burns was out for a duck and four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where Australia crashed to an eight-wicket loss on Tuesday that levelled the four-test series at 1-1. “Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a media release on Wednesday.

