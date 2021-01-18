India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar's Tribute to Team India is Best Thing You'll Watch on Internet Today

What Team India has achieved in this tour of Australia is beyond words. After succumbing to a crushing defeat in Adelaide Test, to the departure of Virat Kohli, and never-ending injuries to players, India has shown why they are the very best in the business. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has a special message for Team India and fans across the world that will touch everyone's hearts.

7Cricket put up Sunil Gavaskar's special video on Team India, with the caption: "What we've witnessed in this series is something extraordinary. "The resolve, fortitude and reserves of spirit displayed by these players has been inspiring." A tribute to India, from Sunil Gavaskar.

As far as the match stands, Australia on Monday extended their lead to 276 at Tea on Day Four of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba. At the end of the second session, Australia were 243/7 in their second innings with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at the crease on 2 and 1 respectively before rain forced umpires to call for an early Tea break.

Resuming the session at 149/4, Steve Smith and Cameron Green continued from where they left in the morning session and started scoring runs at a brisk pace. Smith then went on to score his 31st half century. However, just when he looked to be taking the game away, he got out to a ferocious delivery from Mohammed Siraj at his individual score of 55.

Green couldn't stay long further and was caught in the slips after contributing 37 runs to Australia's total. Skipper Tim Paine then added 27 runs off just 37 balls before becoming the third scalp of Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, Australia began the day well with openers David Warner and Marcus adding 68 more to the overnight score of 21/0.

However, both fell in the space of an over. Harris was caught behind for 38 off the bowling of Thakur and an over later Warner was out leg before to Washington Sundar. Siraj then got the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Matthew Wade (0) in one over to peg Australia back further.