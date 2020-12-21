India vs Australia: Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India
Mohammed Shami's absence will be a massive loss for India, almost as big as Virat Kohli's unavailability for the remainder of the series.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 7:59 AM IST
Pat Cummins has given India a double blow in Adelaide. Not only did he pick 7 wickets and played a leading role with the ball in his country's thumping 8-wicket victory but also is the reason India's bowling spearhead, Mohammed Shami will miss the remainder of the series. Cummins hit Shami on the arm with a short-pitched delivery and the Indian speedster who retired hurt in the second innings has been ruled out of the tour due to a fracture.
Shami's absence will be a massive loss for India, almost as big as Kohli's unavailability for the remainder of the series. He has been one of the greatest wicket-takers in world cricket in the last few years.
SHAMI - THE BEST STRIKE RATE IN INDIA'S TEST HISTORY
Shami has picked 180 wickets in just 50 Tests at an average of 27.58 and strike rate of 49.9 at an economy rate of 3.31 in his career. His average is impressive and is pushed up as Shami is an attacking bowler and does not mind going for a few runs in the quest to take wickets. Thus what stands out, is his strike rate, ie, the number of balls he bowls per wicket - it is the best in India's Test cricket history (min. 150 wickets). This is an astonishing achievement for someone who is not recognized in the same league as some other Indian greats. This basically means that Shami is a wicket-taking bowler in Test cricket (as he is in ODIs but that is a separate story for another day). His wicket-taking propensity places him miles ahead of the number 2 Indian pacer on this count - Zaheer Khan - who picked up a wicket approximately every 10 deliveries compared to Shami's 8.
AMONGST THE BEST IN THE WORLD BETWEEN 2017-2019
Shami has had a strike rate of less than 50 in as many as 4 calendar years of his bowling career (min. 4 Tests a year) - his debut year - 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In fact, between 2017 and 2019, Shami has been the leading wicket-taker amongst Indian fast bowlers with 99 wickets in 25 Tests at just 22.86 apiece. Once again, the standout characteristic of his bowling during this period has been the strike rate. Shami's strike rate of 43.3 in these three years is the fifth-best amongst all bowlers (min. 40 wickets) after Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Umesh Yadav and Morne Morkel. Shami has a marginally better strike rate than even Jasprit Bumrah in this period and has also left the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc behind on this count.
MATCH-WINNER FOR INDIA & QUALITY OF WICKETS
Shami has picked 95 wickets in 25 victorious Tests for India. His strike rate of 40.6 in such matches is the third-best after Bumrah and Irfan Pathan. He has played an integral role in India's impressive performance in the ongoing ICC Test Championship picking 36 wickets in just 10 Tests at 19.77 apiece in the competition. His strike rate of 39.9 is higher than the likes of Broad and Anderson, Hazlewood and Cummins, Rabada, Boult amongst others.
Shami picked 16 wickets each in England in 2018 and Australia in 2018-19. He was the joint highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in 3 Tests in South Africa in 2018 and had bagged 13 on their return tour in 2019 at 14.76 apiece. He had picked 15 wickets in 3 Tests when India toured Australia in 2014-15.
Shami has picked 4 or more wickets in a Test on 24 occasions in his career. India has won or drawn 18 of these matches - this basically means that India has won or drawn 75% of the matches in which Shami has picked 4-plus wickets - another statistic which showcases the match winner Shami has been for India with the ball.
119 of the 180 wickets taken by Shami (66.11%) have been of batsmen before they have reached 20 - this is an indicator that Shami gets most of his wickets when the opposition batsmen haven't caused much damage early in their innings.
The absence of Shami has created a void which India will find difficult to fill in the remaining three Tests in Australia.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
