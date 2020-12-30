India vs Australia: Sydney Test Organisers Eyeing 50-Percent Seat Occupancy Amid Covid-19 Scare

New South Wales (NSW) officials are now looking at crowds upto 50 percent at the SCG, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The coronavirus pandemic scare has forced all domestic and international sporting events to be played behind closed doors and sans crowds. However, for the first time since March, the ongoing series between India and Australia international cricket saw spectators be allowed for the first time in the stadium. The first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was the first game when spectators were allowed since the pandemic’s outbreak.

However, New South Wales (NSW) officials are now hoping for a 50 percent crowd at the SCG, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state. The Sydney cluster of new cases was confirmed on Wednesday and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklaian said that a 50 percent in-stadia capacity at the SCG is better than people gathering at homes.

According to Australian news portal The West's report, Cricket Australia (CA) and NSW government officials are fighting to hold the iconic New Year Test while still allowing the fans to attend in-person despite the spike in cases on the Northern beaches.Next week’s third Test between the two sides will be played as part of the pink Test for the McGrath Foundation, but will have several protocols in place. Crowds will be urged to wear a mask when stepping away from their seats and will be asked to abstain from yelling and chanting.

Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly said he would be advising his elderly cricket frenzy family members to remain at home but had no major issues with the match being held in Sydney. However, officials now are gunning for a 50 percent stadium occupancy and are also hoping for a minimum attendance of 19,000.

NSW’s chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant is of the opinion of ensuring spacing between the crowds as a good option even as restrictions were tightened on the city. Meanwhile, discussions continue between the SCG Trust and CA, as its interim chief Nick Hockley is hopeful that the capacity could be increased.