T Natarajan in Line for Test Debut as Umesh Yadav Unlikely to be Fit for 3rd Test?

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
AUS
IND326/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
T Natarajan in Line for Test Debut as Umesh Yadav Unlikely to be Fit for 3rd Test?
T Natarajan is likely to be added as cover for injured Umesh Yadav to Indian Test squad for the 3rd Test between Australia, starting January 7, 2021, ANI reports. The news agency quoted a BCCI source saying, "With limited options available, the team management can ask for Natarajan to be added to the squad."
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 9:32 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test at Melbourne, Day 4: IND Complete Sensational Win
Umesh hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test, which India won by eight wickets, and was taken for scans. Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room.
India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav Doubtful for 3rd Test After Suffering Calf Muscle Injury
"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," BCCI media team said in a statement. India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.
India vs Australia full coverage | India vs Australia full schedule
Natarajan part of India's limited-overs squads made his ODI and T20I debuts in the series and stayed back with the Test squad as a net bowler. However, Navdeep Saini will also be in the reckoning to replace Umesh for the 3rd Test.
It has almost been a fairytale come true for T Natarajan - belonging to a humble background from a small village in Salem district of Tamil Nadu where he played tennis-ball cricket to his stint for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to his maiden call up for India Down Under. The left-arm armer has made giant strides in 2020 and has only improved with every outing.
Natarajan was bought by Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crores in the IPL 2017 Auctions after a stellar performance for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League where he picked 9 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of just 5.39. However, he did not do justice to his talent and ability for the franchise. He picked just two wickets in 6 matches and was taken for aplenty in IPL 2017. Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) three editions later, he impressed and was one of the finds for India in the tournament.
His performance in the IPL fast-tracked him to international cricket with a call-up to the national side for the limited-overs' tour Down Under. Natarajan impressed in his very first match - the third and final ODI in Canberra! He broke the opening-wicket partnership dismissing Marnus Labuschagne in the powerplay and then bowled 5 consecutive dot deliveries to the in-form Steven Smith ending with a wicket maiden! He bowled 4 overs with the fielding restrictions and conceded just 21 runs. Natarajan then showed excellent temperament, maintaining his cool at the death and getting the last recognised batsman - Ashton Agar - thereby effectively ending hopes of an Australian victory.
If that was a fairly impressive ODI debut, then Natarajan had a great start to his T20I career for India. The visitors had set Australia a competitive 162 run target but needed wickets in the middle overs to stop the likes of Smith and Maxwell from running away with the chase. Natarajan was their Man! He gave India the prized scalp of Maxwell beating him with a skiddy back of a length delivery which trapped the destructive Australian all-rounder right in front of his stumps. Maxwell exited for just 2
Natarajan then returned and cleaned up Starc with his stock delivery - the yorker - of the first ball of the 19th. He ended with 3-30 in 4 overs on his T20I debut.
Natarajan showcased his entire range in the second T20I in Sydney and also his ability to restrict the opposition batsmen - a more important quality in T20 cricket than even picking wickets. In a high-scoring encounter where the other Indian bowlers went for a combined 173 runs in 96 deliveries at an economy rate of 10.81, Natarajan, through his variations conceded just 20 runs off his 4 overs while also bagging two big wickets.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
