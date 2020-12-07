India vs Australia: T Natarajan vs Matthew Wade, and Other Key Battles in Third T20I

Australia will be sweating on the fitness of Aaron Finch, in whose absence Matthew Wade led the side in the second game. Here are some key match ups for the third T20I.

Having won the T20I series against Australia with victories in the first two matches, India could be in experimentation mode. Australia will look to finish the white-ball series on a high and avoid a whitewash.

Australia will be sweating on the fitness of Aaron Finch, in whose absence Matthew Wade led the side in the second game.

Here are some key match ups for the third T20I.

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Kohli has been dismissed by Adam Zampa seven times in international cricket. However, he hasn't gotten out to Zampa even once in this tour. Can he finish the tour on the same note?

Kohli did get out to a legspinner, Mitchell Swepson, in the first game. In the second game, debutant Daniel Sams had him caught behind.

Kohli will be more familiar with Zampa now given they played together for RCB this year. Can the legspinner add to the head-to-head tally?

Matthew Wade vs T Natarajan

The left-arm pacer from Chinnapampatti has been the talk of the country sincehis impressive ODI debut. He has followed it up with more impressive shows in his two T20s, picking up five wickets. His spell of 4-0-20-2 was the game-changer in a high scoring SCG venue. It was so impressive that Hardik Pandya, the Man of the Match, said it was Natarajan who deserved the award.

Natarajan will be up against Wade, who was in sparkling form at the top of the order in the second game. The stand-in captain took the attack to India with 58 off 32 before being run out.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Glenn Maxwell

The Man of the match in the first game, Chahal finished with 1 for 51 in 4 overs in the second. Can he finish the tour on a high, given he's not a part of the Test squad?

He'll be up against Maxwell, who had a great ODI series. He managed only 2 in the first T20I but looked in good striking form in the second game, scoring 22 off 13 and falling to Shardul Thakur.