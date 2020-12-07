India's T20I Journey to Ten Consecutive Wins, Undefeated Streak in Bilateral Series

We look at India's journey in the format during the last few years, the highlights and the players and performances which made the difference.

India beat Australia by 6 wickets and two balls to spare in the second T20I at the SCG to seal the three-match series 2-0 and with it recorded their 10th consecutive win in the format in a completed match- a world record beating Pakistan's 9 wins on the trot in 2018. India remain undefeated in 2020 in T20I cricket. What makes the win against Australia even more special for India is the fact that it has become without the services of their two T20 stalwarts - Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

INDIA A VS AUSTRALIA A LIVE CRICKET SCORE (WARM-UP TEST)

We look at India's journey in the format during the last few years, the highlights and the players and performances which made the difference.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

INDIA'S WORLD RECORD 10TH WIN AND 7 UNDEFEATED SERIES STREAK

India extended their winning streak to 10 matches - from their 67-run victory against the West Indies in Mumbai in December 2019 to their six-wicket win over Australia at the SCG in December 2020. India's previous record was a winning streak of 7 matches which they have done on 3 occasions in their T20I history - from December 2012 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad to the 2014 World T20 semi-final against South Africa in Dhaka, from beating Sri Lanka in Ranchi in February 2016 to their eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup in March and from their six-wicket win against Bangladesh in Colombo in March 2018 to their eight-wicket win against England in Manchester in July, 2018. With a victory in Sydney, India broke Pakistan's record of 9 consecutive wins which the latter had set in 2018.

How Hardik Pandya, The Finisher, Sealed the T20I Series in Sydney

India have now won their last 5 bilateral T20I series and are undefeated in their last 7. They were last beaten by Australia at Home in February 2019. They have swept two big away series in this period - against the West Indies in the Caribbean/USA in August 2019 (3-0) before thumping New Zealand 5-0 in January 2020. Having taken a 2-0 lead, they are on the verge of another big away series sweep should they beat Australia in Sydney tomorrow (8th December). Such has been India's dominance in the format that they had another stretch (their longest) of 9 undefeated series in the format - from January, 2017 against England at Home to the drawn series in Australia in November 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah - A Restrictive Wicket-Taker in T20 Cricket

India has won 17 and lost just 3 T20I matches since the start of the West Indies series on the 3rd of August, 2019 - their win-loss ratio of 5.67 is, by far, the best for any major team in this time-frame. They have dominated the format in these last one and a half years.

Ravindra Jadeja - Excelling In His New Avatar as 'Finisher'

RAHUL - THE RUN MACHINE, KOHLI THE BEST EVER AND ROHIT - THE OPENER

KL Rahul has the highest aggregate in the world in T20I cricket during this time-frame. He has scored 663 runs in just 16 innings at an average of 47.35 and strike rate of 140.16 including 7 fifties during this period. Rahul has been a match-winner for India with the bat - the team has won all the 9 matches in which he has crossed a score of 40 in this period! He was the highest-scorer in India's 5-0 whitewash in New Zealand at the beginning of the year. The stylish right-hander has also been in prolific run-scoring form in the IPL in the last few years - in fact, he was the highest scorer of the 2020 edition in the UAE.

Virat Kohli has also amassed 580 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.33 and strike rate of 142.5 in this time-frame. He has the greatest record in T20I cricket history - an aggregate of 2843 runs in just 78 innings at an average of 49.87 and strike rate of 138.41 including 24 fifties.

Rohit Sharma has missed the series against Australia but played a pivotal role with the bat at the top of the order for India in T20I cricket over the last few years. He has aggregated 442 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 144.91 since August, 2019. He was the highest scorer in India's series triumph in England in 2018 scoring a match-winning unbeaten 100 off just 56 deliveries in the series-decider in Bristol.

There have been match-winning contributions from other batsmen too. Hardik Pandya has given two series-defining performances with the bat - his unbeaten 42 off just 22 deliveries taking India to a thrilling series win over Australia in Sydney. His cameo 33 off 14 deliveries had also helped India chase down England's 198 in the decider in Bristol in 2018. Shikhar Dhawan, who was the highest scorer in the series in South Africa, produced a quickfire fifty in Sydney laying the platform for the big Indian chase. Ravindra Jadeja has not just been restrictive with the ball but found a new role for him as 'finisher' along with Hardik Pandya - he won India the match with the bat in the first T20I in Canberra.

CHAHAR - THE LEADING WICKET-TAKER, THAKUR - BEST STRIKE RATE AND THE RESTRICTIVE BUMRAH & JADEJA

Deepak Chahar - the T20 specialist in the powerplay, has been India's highest wicket-taker in the format since August, 2019. He has a tally of 17 wickets in 11 matches at 16.76 apiece. Shardul Thakur has a knack of taking wickets in the format and has returned with 14 wickets in just 8 innings at a strike rate of 11.5 during this time-frame. Washington Sundar has been restrictive, often bowling in the powerplay, and has an economy rate of 7.3 during this time-frame - excellent for someone who has bowled with the fielding restrictions in place. Sundar was one of the most economical bowlers of IPL 2020 as well.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have done what they do best in T20 cricket - choked the opposition batsmen for runs - and thus it is not surprising that they have an economy rate of 6.38 and 6.25 in this period.

Not just since the last 16 months, India has dominated T20 cricket since the Home series against England in January, 2017. They have won 41 (and lost just 15) of the 58 matches they have played and have the best win-loss ratio amongst all teams in this time-frame. The great thing about these wins has been the collective team effort. While the performance of 5-6 players has stood out, at least 10 others have chipped in and played a significant supporting role.

India now has a strong nucleus of 17-18 players at the peak of their prowess in T20 cricket. This augurs well for them with two successive World T20 Championships slated for 2021 and 2022.