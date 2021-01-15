CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

137/3

(50.3) RR 2.71

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test

In another blow to India, pacer Navdeep Saini, who is playing in the fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane, seemed to have injured his hamstring. It happened during his eight over, while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne, that he did the damage. Just on the previous ball, he had nearly claimed the wicket of Labuschagne, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a simple catch.

India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test

In another blow to India, pacer Navdeep Saini, who is playing in the fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane, seems to have injured his groin. It happened during his eight over, while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne, that he did the damage. Just on the previous ball, he had nearly claimed the wicket of Labuschagne, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a simple catch.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Fans Can't Keep Calm After Kuldeep Yadav is Overlooked for Brisbane Test

Rohit Sharma bowled his remaining over. This could be a major issue for already depleted India squad and will also raise questions over there match fitness. While the bowler did comeback on the field, he again rushed back to get some treatment.

Earlier, Australia on Friday morning reached 65/2 at Lunch, losing both their openers cheaply on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba.

At the end of the first session, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith remained unbeaten at the crease on their respective scores of 19 and 30.

Electing to bat, the hosts didn't get off to a good start as both David Warner and Marcus Harris went back to the dressing room with just 17 runs on the scoreboard.

Warner was the first wicket to fall as he got caught in the slips in the very first over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Rohit Sharma took a good, low catch at second slip to send the left-handed batsman back in the Australian dressing room at his individual score of just 1.

Harris, playing his first match of the series as he replaced injured Will Pucovski, then tried to stitch a partnership with Labuschagne but got out caught on the first ball bowled by Shardul Thakur in the ninth over. At his individual score of 5, Harris was caught as square leg by Washington Sundar.

However, Labuschagne and Smith took control over the innings and stitched an unbeaten 48-run partnership as Australia went into the Lunch break without losing any further wickets.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

India have made as many as four changes in their playing XI which last featured in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuman Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out because of their respective injuries and have been replaced by debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar and Thakur and Mayank Agarwal.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches