India vs Australia: Team India Celebrates New Year in Melbourne; KL Rahul Posts Picture on Social Media

Team India celebrated the arrival of 2021 in Melbourne ahead of the third Test in SCG. Star batsman KL Rahul shared a picture online where he can be seen standing alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal and a few members from the support staff.

Team India celebrated the arrival of 2021 in Melbourne ahead of the third Test in SCG. Star batsman KL Rahul shared a picture online where he can be seen standing alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal and a few members from the support staff. "New year, New feels, New chances. Same dreams, Fresh starts. 2021" wrote Rahul on Instagram. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished their followers on the New Year with a post on social media.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne Not Keen on Sharing Plans Against Indian Spinners

The BCCI and a few other cricketers also sent their wishes to everyone on the New Year.

While the Indian team went on a two-day break, opener Rohit Sharma has begun his preparations for the third Test, under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour. Rohit had joined the team in Melbourne hotel after completing a 14-day quarantine in Sydney. "It's only Rohit Sharma, three throw down guys, and the batting coach. The rest of the boys are on holiday for 2 days but Rohit Sharma out there training," Boria Mazumdar said on Sports Today.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: He Just Stays Quiet & Does His Thing - Shoaib Akhtar on Indian Player

Also, Mumbai's Shardul Thakur may find a place in the Indian playing XI for the third Test against Australia at Sydney starting January 7, reports PTI. Earlier, T Natarajan, who was part of the Indian contingent who stayed back as a net bowler, was touted for a Test debut with Umesh Yadav, being the latest casualty for the Indian team. India had lost Mohammad Shami in the first Test to a fractured forearm, while Umesh hobbled off in the 2nd Test with a calf strain.

PTI reports that the Vidarbha bowler has now been ruled out of the series and will be flying home for rehabilitation. That leaves Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead the attack with Mohammad Siraj, who made his debut in the 2nd Test and claimed five wickets in the match, as his deputy for the 3rd and the 4th Test. Thakur is now primed to play only his second Test of his career, after he had injured himself in his debut Test against the West Indies at home - without getting to bowl.