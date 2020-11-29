- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
India vs Australia: Team India Fan Proposes Aussie Supporter; Maxwell Applauds
Fans not only witnessed action on field during the second ODI between India and Australia, but off it as well. SCG -- the host to the second ODI allowed crowds after the Covid-19 outbreak with 50% capacity, where a man proposed to his girlfriend. The event unfolded during the second innings of the match, where the Team India fan went down on his knee to propose. Australia's Glenn Maxwell also ended up applauding the couple.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 29, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Fans not only witnessed action on field during the second ODI between India and Australia, but off it as well. SCG -- the host to the second ODI allowed crowds after the Covid-19 outbreak with 50% capacity, where a man proposed to his girlfriend. The event unfolded during the second innings of the match, where the Team India fan went down on his knee to propose. Australia's Glenn Maxwell also ended up applauding the couple.
ALSO READ - Australia vs India 2nd ODI: David Warner Hurts Groin, To Undergo Scan
Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020
Steve Smith on Sunday continued his prolific run as he smashed yet another hundred against India to help Australia post a gigantic 390-run target for the Men in Blue in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Electing to bat, Australia once again had a great start as skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner made most of the batting friendly conditions and amassed 142 runs for the opening wicket. Finch was the first wicket to fell in the 23rd over as he went back to the pavilion after contributing with 60 runs, which included six 4s and a six.
However, Warner continued from the other end and looked all set for a well-deserved century before Shreyas Iyer's brilliance in the outfield saw the left-handed batsman getting run-out at his individual score of 83, an innings studded with seven 4s and three 6s.
Smith continued from where he left the innings in the last match as he scored boundaries at will and kept the Indian bowlers under immense pressure. Such was his sheer dominance that skipper Virat Kohli had to brought in a semi-fit Hardik Pandya to bowl in the 36th over of the innings.
Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 132-run partnership during the course of which Smith brought his 11th hundred in just 62 balls. The 32-year-old, after scoring 104 runs with the help of fourteen 4s and two 6s, was caught at short third-man off the bowling of Pandya.
Glenn Maxwell, who came in next, kept collecting runs for Australia quickly like the first ODI as he and Labuschagne made use of each and every scoring opportunity and kept piling misery on the Indian bowlers. Both stitched an 80-run partnership before Labuschagne fell in the 49th over at his individual score of 70 runs.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia - Virat Kohli Ninth Indian to Make 250 ODI Appearances
In the 50th over, Maxwell brought his half century in just 25 balls. Australia ended their innings with 389/4 with Maxwell and Moises Henriques remaining unbeaten on 63 and 2 respectively.
