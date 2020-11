India vs Australia: Team India Gets Ready to Fly to Australia, Embracing the New Normal, See Pics

India's tour of Australia will begin with the 1st ODI in Sydney on November 27. The T20I series starts on December 4 and the 4-match Test series from December 17.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is over, now the focus shifts to international cricket for Indian cricketers. After almost a 60-day stay in the UAE, the Indian cricket team players led by Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri left for their nearly two-month-long Australia tour from Dubai on Wednesday night, wearing specially designed PPE kits.

India and Australia are set to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests. All 30 cricketers of the ODI, T20I and Test squads are travelling together and they are set to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine after landing in Australia before the three-match ODI series kickstarts from November 27 in Sydney.

The three ODIs would be played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.

The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

This will be Men in Blue's their first international assignment since the South Africa series at home, which was cancelled mid-way in March just before the lockdown in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised India squads for Australia tour are as below:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.