India vs Australia: Team India Begins Training Session for Series Down Under While in Quarantine

The Indian cricket team got down to training for the first time on Saturday after setting foot on Australian soil. The team reached on Thursday and spent Friday at their Sydney Olympic Park hotel.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 14, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
The team is undergoing quarantine at the Sydney Olympic Park's Pullman Hotel. The New South Welsh government has given permission to the Indian team to practice during quarantine.

On Saturday, the players started with gym work and running.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted pictures on twitter of Rishabh Pant, who is part of the Test team, doing cycling while pace bowler T.Natarajan, who has been included in India's T20 squad in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy, is shown lifting dumbbells with his two hands. Cheteshwar Pujara, also a part of Test squad is also seen working out.

Pace bowler Shardul Thakur is seen stretching in the gym.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Lauds BCCI For 'Smooth & Safe' Conduct of IPL

Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are shown doing some running on the field.

"Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of running to get the body moving," tweeted the BCCI handle.

Leg-spinner bowler Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a picture of his with Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav taken on the field. "Back with my brother @imkuldeep18 and back on national duty for #TeamIndia," tweeted the leg-spinner.

While Chahal is a part of both the limited-overs squads, Kuldeep is a part of only the ODI squad.

The Indian team is on a 69-day all-format tour and will play their first match, an ODI in Sydney on November 27.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

