India vs Australia: Team India Puts Up Strange Demand to Adelaide Ground Staff - Report

Team India enter day two of the Adelaide Test in a tight situation at 233-6. Now it is learnt that the visitors have given clear instructions to the ground staff, that the wicket not be touched while they are away from the ground, according to a report in Foxsports.com.au. This means that the pitch was not rolled or swept in the morning.

This is rather unusual since the teams are given an option of using heavy or light rollers before the start of play. According to ICC rules, teams are only allowed for such a request just 10 minutes before the resumption of play. This also means that the presence of gravel on the ground could help the Aussie spinners, since the ball might just grip more and turn a lot.

Meanwhile, on day one of the Test match Aussies were clearly ahead after they bagged quick wickets in the last session of play. After Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stiched a partnership of 88, former was run-out for the score of 74. Soon after Rahane too fell, leaving India in a rather tight position.

But towards the end of the day, after the fall of the sixth wicket, R Ahwin and Wriddhiman Saha, showed some hopes of resistance with their partnership of unbeaten 27. Now the onus is on them to take India past 300, and perhaps even 350. If they fail to do so, it would get difficult for India to save the Test match.

Earlier in the day, Both Agarwal and Pujara survived some close chances inside the first hours against Starc's pace. Pujara's flick against the left-armer eluded diving Nathan Lyon at leg gully while Travis Head couldn't grasp a hard chance at forward short leg off Agarwal. Kohli could have been dismissed on 16 in off-spinner Nathan Lyons third over when television replays suggested the Indian skipper might have gloved a leg-side catch behind the wickets, but Australia didn't go for a television referral.

However, he fell for the 10th time in Test matches to Lyon when Australia successfully went for a television referral when Marnus Labuschagne took a smart two-handed diving catch at leg gully as the ball clearly ballooned off Pujaras bat on the leg side. Rahane and Kohli then put on 88 for the fifth wicket, looking set to finish the day unbeaten, until the mix-up. Rahane played one from Nathan Lyon towards mid-off and took two steps, Kohli responded and by the time Rahane said no, Kohli was halfway down the pitch and Josh Hazlewood had picked up the ball throwing it to Lyon, who effected an easy run-out. The new ball was taken in the first over itself Starc trapped Rahane in front. Hazelwood added the wicket of Vihari two overs later before Saha and Ashwin saw through the day.

Day two begins at 9.30am IST.