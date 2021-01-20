India vs Australia - Team India Report Card: All-rounders & Bowlers Emerge Top-performers

After a historic 2-1 series triumph over Australia, Team India has once more shown its ability to win series outside home, something which ot many teams have done in the last few years. After being marred with injuries, a young team stepped up and achieved something that no one expected them to. The key aspect of this series win is, each and every player made a contribution to the team's win.

After a historic 2-1 series triumph over Australia, Team India has once more shown its ability to win series outside home, something which not many teams have done in the last few years. After being marred with injuries, a young team stepped up and achieved something that no one expected them to. The key aspect of this series win is, each and every player made a contribution to the team's win. Cricketnext takes a look at how each individual performed in the Test series:

Prithvi Shaw - 1/10 (M - 1, R - 4, 50 - 0, 100 - 0)

After showing a lot of promise in his first series against the West Indies, Shaw seems to has lost his touch. He just played one match in the series -- at Adelaide, and completely failed to make an impact. He was dropped from the remaining three Tests after the series opener.

Mayank Agarwal - 3/10 (M - 3, R - 78, 50 - 0, 100 - 0)

Mayank had started his Test career with a bang in Australia in 2018-19, but couldn't replicate his feats in the concluded series. Despite getting the starts, he couldn't make it count, and returned only with 78 runs in the three matches he played. Despite his failure, he still is a vital part of Team India.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 7/10 (M - 4, R - 271, 50 - 3, 100 - 0)

Often criticised for his approach to the game, Pujara was once again India's saviour in tough conditions. Unlike last tour to Australia, he doesn't have any tons to show, but he did score three fifties. Othen than that, he tired the Aussie bowlers like no other batsman did -- and ended up playing over 800 balls in the series.

Virat Kohli - 6/10 (M - 1, R - 78, 50 - 1, 100 - 0)

Team India skipper looked in excellent touch in the first innings of the Adelaide Test, before a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane cost him his wicket. In the second sojourn, like every other batsman, he failed too. This series was a short one for Kohli as he went on paternal leave.

Ajinkya Rahane - 8/10 (M - 4, R - 268, 50 - 0, 100 - 1)

The stand-in skipper after Kohli's departure, Rahane led his troops in the best possible way, taking them to a series victory. He was aggressive with his field and bowling plans, and also showed a lot of intent while chasing down a mammoth total in Brisbane. He was also the lone century-scorer for India in the series.

Hanuma Vihari - 6/10 (M - 3, R - 72, 50 - 0, 100 - 0)

Even though Vihrai did not have any substantial score to his name in the series, he did help India in drawing the Test at Sydney. The fact to keep in mind is, that right at the start of his second innings, he suffered a hamstring injury, but kept on batting for close to 200 deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja - 8/10 (M - 2, R - 85, 50 - 1, W - 6)

Jadeja is certainly the most complete player in the team right now. He can bat, bowl and is a livewire in the field. He was crucial in helping India win the Melbourne Test, and showed great fight in Sydney to save a Test, despite injuring his thumb. As usual, he was excellent in the field.

R Ashwin - 9/10 (M - 3, R - 78, W - 12)

The way Ashwin bowled in the matches he played was very heartening to see. He bowled with a lot guile, and managed to get the better of batsmen on a lot of occasions. Most importantly he got the better of Steve Smith on numerous times. Finally he made a contribution with the bat as well and helped India draw the Sydney Test.

Rohit Sharma - 6/10 (M - 2, R - 129, 50 - 1, 100 - 0)

After battling an injury and a hard quarantine of 14 days, Rohit gave India hopes at the top of the order. In Sydney Test he scored a fifty, while got starts in the Brisbane Test, but couldn't go on to make a big one. He was an asset in the slip cordon, at a time when India was failing to pouch catches, which was evident in Australia's second innings at the Gabba.

Shubman Gill - 7/10 (M - 3, R - 259, 50 - 2, 100 - 0)

Always tipped for great things, Gill has shown one and all, why is he regarded as the future of Indian cricket. After coming into the side from 36 all out debacle at Adelaide, he showed that he is a fit in the Indian team. He scored two fifties in three matches. His 91 at Brisbane showed India the way for a win.

Rishabh Pant - 8/10 (M - 3, R - 274, 50 - 2, C - 8)

Always a talented batsman, he was accused of throwing away his wicket at crucial times. But he changed that in this series and helped India win with his unbeaten 89 in Brisbane. It was Pant, who helped India save the Sydney Test too with his 97. Keeping still remains a concern though.

Washington Sundar - 8/10 (M - 1, R - 84, 50 - 1, W - 4)

Going into the series as a net bowler, and then making a debut in the series decider could be a lot of pressure for any player, but not for Wahington. He scored a crucial 62 in first innings at Brisbane, and also bagged four wickets in the match to play an important role in India's win. He is certainly one of the finds of the series.

Shardul Thakur - 9/10 (M - 1, R - 69, 50 - 1, W - 7)

India seem to have found a genuine all-rounder in Thakur, one who can bowl at quick speeds and get wickets, plus bat at number eight or nine in Tests. When India was in trouble at Brisbane, he stiched a century stand with Washington Sundar, and also bagged seven wickets in the match. He was rewarded for his performance with a place in the side for England series.

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10 (M - 3, W - 11)

Not only Bumrah picked up wickets once again, but he emerged took the burden, when India suffered untimely injuries to its bowlers. Without caring about his fitness, he bowled those extra overs that helped India in getting crucial breakthroughs. The result was that he brokedown before the fourth Test.

Mohammed Shami - 1/10 (M - 1, W - 0)

Shami is a force to reckon with in the world. But this was a rare failure for him. After going wicketless in the first innings of Adelaide Test, he fractured his wrist while batting and got no further opportunity to bowl.

Umesh Yadav - 5/10 (M - 2, W - 4)

Umesh looked excellent in the first Test at Adelaide, and decent in the second. But an untimely injury forced him out of Test, and hence the series as well.

Navdeep Saini - 5/10 (M - 2, W - 4)

Even though Saini does not have impressive numbers in the series, he certainly impressed everyone with his determination to do well for India. After picking up a groin injury in first innings of the match at Brisbane, Saini came out to bowl in the second, despite being in pain. He did pick up four wickets in the Sydney Test.

Mohammad Siraj - 8/10 (M - 3, W - 13, 5w - 1)

From making debut in the series to spearheading the Indian attack, Siraj saw it all in the series and did a terric job. The Hyderabadi swung the ball both ways and troubled the opposition batsmen. In the second innings of the Brisbane Test, he took up the responsibility and produced a fifer for team.

T Natarajan - 6/10 (M - 1, W - 3)

Natarajan did everything on the tour, that was expected out of him. Taken to Australia mainly as a T20I specialist, Nattu first left a mark in ODIs, then the T20s and finally the Tests. He was called in as a replacement for the last match, and impressed with a three-wicket haul in the first innings.