India vs Australia: Team India to Start Training in Sydney From November 13

In what comes in as good news for Team India, Virat Kohli and team will be allowed to hit the ground running after one round of COVID-19 test after reaching Australia, according to ANI.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the Indian team said that with the squad reaching on November 12, they will undergo corona test and the moment the report comes negative, they can start training.

"The team reaches Australia on November 12 morning and after that, they will undergo corona tests and the moment they have negative reports, they are eligible to train so you can expect the boys to start training from November 13 onwards," the source said.

With the bio-bubble measures in place in the post-coronavirus era, Team India is also expected to play few intrasquad matches in order to adapt to the wickets and conditions in Australia at the earliest after almost all of them spent close to 60 days in the UAE.

Skipper Virat Kohli moved into the bubble created for the Indian players in Dubai late on Friday night after Royal Challengers Bangalore got knocked out of the IPL. While the likes of Mayank Agarwal and all had already started preparing with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari once their respective campaigns ended in the ongoing IPL.

The Indian squad started preparations for the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide from Friday evening itself with pink balls. Even though throwdown specialist Raghu had to skip travelling to the UAE with the rest of the support staff as he is down with coronavirus, the team has another throwdown specialist in Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne. His left-arm throwdowns are something which will help the Indians prepare for the Australian pace unit which is led by Mitchell Starc.

To help the Indian batsmen optimise their training sessions, the team management has also decided to take four additional bowlers -- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan -- to Australia.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings. The last time India toured Australia, the Virat Kohli-led side managed to win their first Test series Down Under.