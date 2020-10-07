India vs Australia: Team India's Opening Test Down Under from December 17 at Adelaide - Report

The Indian cricket team will play its opening Test of the four-match series in Australia at Adelaide from December 17 and it will be a day-night affair, according to a report. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the 'Boxing Day' Test starts from the traditional date of December 26 at the MCG, following the pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval.

Cricket Australia seems to have acceded to the BCCI request of a week's gap between the second and third Test, which begins in Sydney from January 7. The final Test will begin at Brisbane from January 15.

It is understood that India will play the white-ball series before the Test matches with the three-match ODIs in Brisbane (tentatively November 26, 28 and 30) , followed by T20s at the Adelaide Oval (December 4, 6, 8). The entire squad will fly out from the Dubai bio-bubble already in place for the IPL.

Around 25 to 27 member playing squad is set to travel to Australia post IPL final on November 10 and is expected to be allowed to train during their 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile Australia Test skipper Tim Paine rejected apprehensions that the IPL stints of team's star players -- such as batting mainstay Steve Smith and pacer Pat Cummins -- would leave them under-prepared for the eagerly-awaited red-ball series against India in December.

Former skipper Smith, opener David Warner and top fast bowlers Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson are currently playing for different teams in the 13th IPL in UAE.

The IPL will conclude on November 10, while a four-round block of Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield gets underway in Adelaide this weekend, with the final game of the block between New South Wales and Victoria starting November 17.

Paine feels it is unlikely that the IPL players will get enough time to participate in Shield cricket ahead of the India series with a mandatory 14-day quarantine rule in place for international arrivals in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wouldn't have thought so, with restrictions coming back into the country," he was quoted as saying on Tuesday by 7news.com.au.