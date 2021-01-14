India vs Australia: Test Debutant Navdeep Saini Shares a Memorable ‘Three Musketeers’ Photo on Social Media

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy four-match series is currently tied at 1-1. Both sides will now meet in the decider which is scheduled to commence from January 15 and will be played at the Gabba, in Brisbane.

As Team India managed to draw the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the four-match Test series. However, the Sydney fixture is a special one and is also called the Pink Test as it is played to create awareness towards breast cancer in Australia by the Glenn McGrath Foundation. The noble initiative was founded by former Australian great Glenn McGrath, who is also its co-founder and President.

While the game ended in a memorable draw for the visitors, Team India’s Test debutant Navdeep Saini took to social media to share a photo ahead of the Pink Test. Saini posted a photo on Twitter which shows him with colleagues Shubham Gill and Rishabh Pant. The photo shared on the microblogging site shows the Indian trio sporting Pink caps to show support to the McGrath Foundation initiative.

See the photo here:

Saini simply captioned his post as ‘three musketeers’. His tweet has garnered close to 38,000 likes and over eight hundred retweets, including several appreciative user comments.

All three players put in a remarkable performance in the penultimate third Test which ended in a draw. While the Sydney Test match marked Saini’s maiden representation for India in whites. He was impressive in his debut Test by picking up four wickets, two in each innings. Saini scalped the wickets of Will Puckovski and Mictchell Starc in the first innings, while he picked up the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Mathew Wade in the second innings.

Opener Shubham Gill also made a remarkable batting display, as he scored 50 and 31 in both innings of the Test match. Meanwhile, Pant was among the star’s which helped the team secure a draw. Even though the wicketkeeper-batsman scored 36 runs in the first innings, the southpaw slammed a match-saving knock of 97 runs in his second. Pant’s 97 blitzkrieg came in 118 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and three sixes. His crucial knock is considered by many as a match-turning event that helped the visitors notch an impossible draw.

