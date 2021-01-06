IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Upcoming Records and Milestones: Cheteshwar Pujara Nears the 6000-Club, Nathan Lyon 6 Away From 400

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Upcoming Records and Milestones: Cheteshwar Pujara Nears the 6000-Club, Nathan Lyon 6 Away From 400
We look back at some of the standout numbers and upcoming milestones and records that can be broken at the SCG.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: January 6, 2021, 9:08 AM IST
India will clash with Australia in the high octane third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from the 7th of January. With the series tied at 1-1 and off-field drama adding spice to the contest and rivalry, both the teams will be raring to go and perform in Sydney. We look back at some of the standout numbers and upcoming milestones and records that can be broken at the SCG.
13: India will play its 13th Test at the SCG
India has played 18 Tests at Lord's and 14 at MCG - the top two hosts for India outside home. SCG will join the Adelaide Oval, The Oval in London, Port of Spain in Trinidad and Sabina Park in Jamaica as the venues to host India for 13 Tests.
97: Number of Runs Needed by Pujara to Reach the 6000-Plus Club
Cheteshwar Pujara has an aggregate of 5903 runs in 79 Tests (132 innings) with 18 hundreds and 25 fifties. If he scores a total of 97 runs in Sydney it would make him the sixth-fastest Indian to the landmark after Gavaskar (117 innings), Kohli (119), Tendulkar (120), Sehwag (123) and Dravid (125).
732: Warner's Aggregate at the SCG
David Warner has scored 732 runs in 8 Tests (13 innings) at an average of 66.54 at the SCG. His exploits include 4 hundreds with a quickfire 114-ball 101 against India in the New Year Test in 2015. Only Ricky Ponting (6) has scored more hundreds than Warner at the SCG.
67.88: Smith's Average at the SCG
Steven Smith has an aggregate of 611 runs in 7 Tests (10 innings) at an average of 67.88 including two hundreds and 5 fifties at the SCG. He scored a magnificent 115 in the first innings in the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG in 2014. A year later, in the New Year Test in 2015 against India, Smith, captaining the side, scored 117 in the first innings.
2000 & 200: Ravindra Jadeja is 74 runs away from joining a select Club
Ravindra Jadeja has scored 1926 runs and picked 216 wickets in 50 Tests. If he manages to score 74 runs in Sydney, he will join a select Club of 20 players (including 4 Indians - Kapil Dev, Kumble, Ashwin and Harbhajan) to take the double of scoring at least 2000 runs and picking a minimum of 200 Test wickets.
6: Number of Wickets Needed by Nathan Lyon to Reach the 400 Club
Nathan Lyon has a tally of 394 wickets in 98 Tests at 31.63 apiece. If he does reach the milestone in Sydney, he will become only the sixth-spinner in Test cricket history to do so. The famous five before him are Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Rangana Herath and Harbhajan Singh.
3.33: Smith's Batting Average in the Ongoing Test Series Against India
Steven Smith has registered scores of 1, 1 not out, 0 and 8 in the 4 innings he has batted so far in the Test series against India. His average of 3.33 is the lowest for Smith in the first two Tests of any series he has been part of in his Test career - thus, this is Smith's worst start to any Test series in his career. Since his double hundred in Manchester in September, 2019, Smith has seen somewhat of a minor slump in his Test numbers - the Australian great has aggregated just 367 runs in 8 Tests (13 innings) at an average of 30.58 with no hundreds and only three fifties in this period.
18.82: Bumrah's Bowling Average in Australia
Jasprit Bumrah has had a great beginning in Australia. In just 6 Tests he has picked 29 wickets at 18.82 a piece at a strike rate of 47.2. If he picks three wickets in the Sydney Test, his tally will reach 32 and he will become the second-highest wicket taker amongst Indian pacers (after Kapil Dev) in Australia overtaking the likes of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami (all on 31). Amongst all visiting bowlers who picked a minimum of 25 wickets in Australia, Bumrah's average places him at number 5. Three of the four above him played in the 19th century. Richard Hadlee (17.83) is the only visiting bowler from the 20th century who has a better average than Bumrah in Australia.
203: Rahane Needs 203 Runs to Reach the Landmark of 1000 Runs in Australia
If India's stand-in captain scores an aggregate of 203 runs in Sydney, he will become just the 5th Indian batsman after Tendulkar, Kohli, Laxman and Dravid to reach the milestone of 1000 runs in Australia. Rahane currently has an aggregate of 797 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 46.88 with 2 hundreds Down Under.
215: Pujara Needs 215 Runs to Reach the Landmark of 1000 Runs in Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara, the hero for India with the bat in the historic triumph in 2018-19, has had a quiet series so far. If he scored 215 runs in Sydney he would become the 5th Indian to reach the milestone of 1000 runs in Australia. Pujara has an aggregate of 785 runs in 9 Tests at an average of 46.17 with 3 hundreds Down Under. In fact, Pujara's last Test hundred came a couple of years ago in the New Year Test in Sydney - he scored a brilliant 193 in the first innings in 2019. Since then, the New Wall of India has seen a major dip in his numbers aggregating just 477 runs in 11 Tests (18 innings) at an average of 26.5 with no hundreds and only 5 fifties.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking