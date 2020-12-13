India vs Australia Test Series 2020: Who Will Open the Batting for India in Adelaide?

What is the Ideal Opening Combination For India for the First Test? Is Mayank Agarwal a certainty? Will India go with Prithvi Shaw as his partner? What about Shubman Gill?

Rohit Sharma's absence from the first two Tests against Australia has again opened the openers' debate for India. With the Day and Night Adelaide Test set to begin from the 17th of December, the question still remains - What is the Ideal Opening Combination For India for the First Test? Is Mayank Agarwal a certainty? Will India go with Prithvi Shaw as his partner? What about Shubman Gill? How can India not play KL Rahul who has been in outstanding form in the limited overs' formats?

Let us attempt to answer these questions.

Mayank Agarwal is a Certainty

If not for an injury or illness, Mayank Agarwal will be one of the openers for India in the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. Agarwal has had a great start to his Test career and has an aggregate of 974 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 57.29, including three hundreds and four fifties. Agarwal impressed with a 34 and 58 in trying conditions in Wellington at the beginning of the year and had registered scores of 76, 42 and 77 at the MCG and SCG when India toured Australia in 2018-19. In his short career, he has already showcased his knock of getting the big hundreds - he converted two of his centuries into big double hundreds!

Agarwal got some runs in the ongoing tour match against Australia A in Sydney - he scored 61 off 120 deliveries in the second innings. Being played under lights with a Pink Ball, this will stand him in good stead when the real battle starts on the 17th.

Prithvi Shaw Most Likely As Second Opener

Prithvi Shaw was out for a duck in the first innings and scored 19 in the second in India's first tour match against Australia A in Sydney. The fact that he was still persisted with, despite the likes of KL Rahul in the squad, in the second tour match at the SCG, where he got a quickfire 40 in the first innings but only 3 in the second, is a clear indicator that barring a surprise, Shaw should be Agarwal's most likely to be opener in Adelaide.

Shaw has been impressive in the 4 Tests he has played for India in the longer format. He scored an aggressive hundred on Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot and a gutsy 54 in trying conditions in the first innings against New Zealand in Christchurch. The Indian management hope that Shaw would do a Sehwag for India in Test cricket - score big runs at the top of the order at a rapid rate not only putting the opposition on the backfoot but also leaving enough time in the match to bowl the opposition out twice.

The worrying thing with Shaw has been his recent form in the IPL 2020. After a great start, he went completely off the boil and registered scores of 19, 4, 0, 0, 7, 10, 9 and 0 in his last 8 innings. Yes, a different format but with not much cricket played this year due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Shaw's sudden dip in numbers will be a cause of worry for India.

Shubman Gill - The Challenger

Shubman Gill has not yet represented India in Test cricket. He has a stupendous First-Class record with an aggregate of 2162 runs in just 22 matches at an average of 69.74 including 7 hundreds. Gill has looked in sublime touch in the ongoing match against Australia A in Sydney. Batting at number three, he scored a fluent 43 off 58 deliveries in the first innings before an equally attractive 65 off 78 in the second. Exquisitely timed cover drives, straight drives, pull shots and sublime flicks have described his performance in the two innings - he is technically very correct and has time to play the fast bowlers.

Gill has been a prolific scorer and the best batsman for India A in the last couple of years. Since the beginning of 2018, he has aggregated 970 runs in 8 unofficial Tests and his exploits have included two double hundreds. Most of these runs have come batting in the middle order for Gill but he scored a classy 136 off 190 deliveries opening the innings in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand in Lincoln in February, 2020.

Gill has an outside chance of opening with Agarwal. It will be a bold decision by Virat Kohli but maybe the correct one!

KL Rahul - Extraordinary in Limited Overs but Doubts Over Longer Format

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form in limited overs' cricket. He was the highest scorer in the IPL 2020 and amassed all those runs opening the innings for Kings XI Punjab. He has been in great form in T20Is too - since 2019 he has scored 760 runs in 19 innings at an average of 44.7 and strike rate of 141.52 including 8 fifties for India.

His record in ODIs is equally impressive in the time-period - 1015 runs in 22 innings at an average of 50.75 and strike rate of 90.46 including 3 hundreds and 6 fifties.

It will be almost criminal to not include Rahul in the Test XI given his form in limited overs and the talent he possesses. And if not as opener the only other spot available for him for the Adelaide Test would be at Number 6 but that for now belongs to Hanuma Vihari who registered a hundred against Australia A at the SCG.

Thus, the chances are, unless the Indian think-tank pulls out a big surprise, Rahul will sit out of at least the series opener in Adelaide and may have a realistic chance only in the second Test at the MCG (and that too at Number 4) when Kohli heads back to India to attend the birth of his first child.

Although outstanding in the shorter formats, Rahul has not done justice to his batting prowess in Test cricket. There have been flashes of brilliance but they have been followed by long periods of failure. After his majestic 149, opening the innings at The Oval in September, 2018, Rahul has not registered a fifty in 12 outings. He has 7 single-digit scores in this time-frame.

Rahul had also completely failed as an opener the last time India toured Australia in 2018-19. He had registered scores of 2 and 44 in Adelaide, 2 and 0 in Perth and 9 at the SCG. He has scored a hundred opening the innings in Australia though - Rahul had registered a patient 110 at the SCG in 2015 - so he has the game and the temperament to succeed in Australian conditions but just needs to tighten up and attach a price on his wicket.