Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Thala Ajith Fans Wish T Natarajan With Banner at SCG and Hashtag on Twitter

Fans of popular Tamil star Thala Ajith have been sending out wishes for the Tamil Nadu-born fast bowler on behalf of the actor.

Left arm seamer T Natarajan shone with his figures of 2/20 during India’s 2nd T20I versus Australia. He made his stellar debut on Friday and became the lead on the India’s bowling chart with 5 wickets. This was the yorker specialist’s maiden series victory in Indian colours. Team India also congratulated Natarajan for his spectacular contribution in the series win. For the last whole day, the stands of the Sydney Cricket Ground flashed special congratulatory posters for the 29-year-old.

Fans of popular Tamil star Thala Ajith have been sending out wishes for the Tamil Nadu-born fast bowler on behalf of the actor. The wishes have been trending massively on Twitter, courtesy Thala Ajith fans.

Take a look at some more wishes arriving on the micro-blogging site for Natarajan:

Ajith’s fans also showed support for the actor’s upcoming film titled Valimai. The action thriller film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Team India’s official Instagram shared a post following Natarajan’s incredible feat. It was captioned, “Superb bowling from T Natarajan. 4️ overs, 2️ wickets & 2️0 runs. Describe his spell in one emoji #TeamIndia #AUSvIND.”

A day back, Natarajan himself expressed his elation after India clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. He made his pleasure known as Indian players followed up on a good show to record a six-wicket win on Sunday. Natarajan wrote, “First series win for my country. Memorable and special ️ #TeamIndia”

Natarajan’s spell included D'Arcy Short’s wicket. The Indian pacer also picked up Moises Henriques’ wicket in the 19th over. The scalps restricted the Aussie batsmen within the 200-run mark. The left-arm medium fast bowler got the attention of the selectors with his competence to deliver yorkers at will. He also has the aptitude to modify promptly to the requirements of international cricket. He also showed his skills by using bouncers and other variations to good effect during the T20I series.

