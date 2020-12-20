India vs Australia: 'The Last Time I Saw That Would Have Been Under-12s' - Former Pacer on Visitors' Performance

India's lowest Test score of 36 in the first Test against Australia has left many shocked, and one of them is former pacer Damien Fleming. Now a broadcaster, Fleming was at a loss of words, for such a performance by the Indians. He went to the extent of saying that he had never seen any international side struggle like the way India did.

India's lowest Test score of 36 in the first Test against Australia has left many shocked, and one of them is former pacer Damien Fleming. Now a broadcaster, Fleming was at a loss of words, for such a performance by the Indians. He went to the extent of saying that he had never seen any international side struggle like the way India did.

“I see it, I see 36, but I don’t believe it. It’s insane. The last time I saw that would have been under-12s,” the BBC quoted Fleming as saying.

While there are a few who think that it was the Aussie bowling that was exceptional, there are a few who think it was because of the demons in the pitch that led to a complete failure of the Indian batting order. “It wasn’t excessive,” said Fleming on whether there were demons on the pitch for batsmen. “But they didn’t bowl a bad ball. And India’s bowlers could rightly feel like ‘what have we done?’ I wouldn’t have wanted to see Australia chasing 180 on that.”

Meanhile, India have now gone six innings in three Test matches this year without getting a total of 250, but the India skipper Virat Kohli says it is not alarming. He termed the poor show as a molehill and asked people to not make a mountain out of it. Against New Zealand in February-March, India managed 165 and 191 in the first Test at Wellington and then 242 and 124 in the second Test at Christchurch. The visitors made 244 in the first innings here but were shot out for 36 in the second innings, and lost the match by eight wickets.

"We definitely don't feel like we are vulnerable to getting bowled out so cheaply and or vulnerable for a collapse on a regular basis. So I don't think it is anything alarming. We can very well sit here and make a mountain out of a molehill," he said. "It is basically looking things in right perspective and knowing what we need to do as a team moving forward to Melbourne and how the structure needs to be built and plans need to be relaid rather than going too much into the past of what has happened and let it linger on in the future. That is not productive at all. The team does not think like that. You learn from your mistakes and move forward."