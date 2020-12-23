- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
India vs Australia: 'They Won't Give Too Spicy Wickets' - Gautam Gambhir On Why India Can Still Win Test Series
Gautam Gambhir has urged India to look at the positives from the first Test at Adelaide and use it as inspiration for the remainder of the series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 23, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
Former India international Gautam Gambhir has urged India to look at the positives from the first Test at Adelaide and use it as inspiration for the remainder of the series. India lost the Test by eight wickets and what is most remembered from the encounter was the fact that the visitors were dismissed for a paltry 36 in the second innings. However, Gambhir said that it is worth remebering that India had actually taken a first innings lead and they also have a bowling unit that can potentially bowl out the home team twice. He further said that India's potent bowling attack means they won't encounter wickets with too much zip.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
"They will have to forget that because three Test matches are still left. And it is not that you are 3-0 down and you are looking to come back in the fourth Test, which is very difficult," Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.
"It is okay you lost the first Test match and were all out for 36, which is an embarrassment and the players will be feeling about that. But you need to remember that you were ahead for two days in the Test match. You were ahead in the Test match when the third day had started as well.
Also Read: David Warner & Sean Abbott Ruled Out of Boxing Day Test Due to Bio-secure Protocols
"You took a lead of 50 runs. You have got the bowlers who can get Australia all out. Probably a lot of the teams that went to Australia previously, they did not have the bowlers who could take 20 Australian wickets.
"But you have those types of bowlers, so Australia will also get rattled by that. So, Australia will not give too spicy wickets because they know Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ashwin can take their twenty wickets."
Gambhir did, however, caution against being overly ambitious with the bat. He advised India's batsmen that rather than looking to score in excess of 300 right from the get go, they should first look to get to about 250 as even that would give the bowlers something to work with.
Also Read: Mohammed Shami Advised Six Weeks of Rest, Will Fly Out to India on Wednesday
"If you think about scoring 350-400 runs, then you will always keep yourself under pressure. You think about scoring 200-250 runs and give your bowlers runs on the board. Even if you give 250, you will remain in the game."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking