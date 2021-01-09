India vs Australia, Third Test, SCG: Hawk-Eye Shocker Puts Focus on DRS as India Lucky Not to Lose a Review

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia, Third Test, SCG: Hawk-Eye Shocker Puts Focus on DRS as India Lucky Not to Lose a Review
The Decision Review System (DRS) is not having a great series Down Under. After a number of controversial decisions in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, the DRS was again in the headlines for the wrong reasons at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 2:34 PM IST
The Decision Review System (DRS) is not having a great series Down Under. After a number of controversial decisions in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, the DRS was again in the headlines for the wrong reasons at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today. The DRS had made a blooper during Australia's second innings and received a lot of criticism from cricketing pundits, the media and on Twitter.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score
The controversy happened in the 12th over of Australia's second innings. R Ashwin was bowling his second over of the day to his favourite Australian batsman on this tour - Steven Smith. The ball hit Smith on the pads but there was a muted appeal as the ball was clearly going down the leg stumps. But Ashwin was convinced he had got his man again in the series and pleaded with skipper, Ajinkya Rahane to take the Review.
Twitter Hails Josh Hazlewood's Outrageous Direct Hit to Remove Hanuma Vihari, Watch Video
India can't overturn the decision against Smith, but they don't lose the review either.
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/KwwZDwbdzO pic.twitter.com/eE4HdjO0qh
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2021
The ball was tossed up on leg stump and Smith, going for the sweep, was beaten by the loop. However, it seemed clear to the naked eye and common sense that the ball would slide down the leg slide. Till the Hawkeye messed it all up!
Angered Paine Vents Frustration at Umpire After DRS Decision Goes in Favour of Pujara
They've clearly overlaid the stumps here incorrectly. Look where the off stump is on the graphic compared to in reality pic.twitter.com/qFbYXgTyf8
— iBlatant (@iBlatant) January 9, 2021
Firstly, Hawkeye took a long time to make the decision. After the agonizing delay, the pitch-map showed the ball was hitting what was a virtual fourth-stump which was some distance away from the actual leg stump. The overlay of the stumps by Hawk-Eye did not line up with the actual stumps. The virtual stumps were positioned leg side of the real stumps. The DRS decision was 'Umpire's Call' as it showed the ball clipping the stumps whereas in reality it should have been a clear 'not-out' and India should have lost a review. Instead, the visitors were lucky and although the on-field decision wasn't overturned (and rightly so), they did not lose a review.
Warne, Symonds' Expletive-Ridden Rant on Labhuschagne Caught on Air
The time it took to make the decision and the subsequent 'calculated' trajectory of the ball and the decision of an 'Umpire's Call' created a huge stir on social media and in the cricketing circles with the DRS being heavily criticised. The DRS was already under the scanner after a series of controversial and doubtful decisions in Melbourne - the most alarming being the leg before wicket and run-out decisions of Tim Paine which were given not-out by the TV Umpire. It prompted Indian great, Sachin Tendulkar to urge the ICC to have a re-look at the DRS.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking