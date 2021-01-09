CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia, Third Test, SCG: Hawk-Eye Shocker Puts Focus on DRS as India Lucky Not to Lose a Review

India vs Australia, Third Test, SCG: Hawk-Eye Shocker Puts Focus on DRS as India Lucky Not to Lose a Review

The Decision Review System (DRS) is not having a great series Down Under. After a number of controversial decisions in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, the DRS was again in the headlines for the wrong reasons at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today.

India vs Australia, Third Test, SCG: Hawk-Eye Shocker Puts Focus on DRS as India Lucky Not to Lose a Review

The Decision Review System (DRS) is not having a great series Down Under. After a number of controversial decisions in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, the DRS was again in the headlines for the wrong reasons at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today. The DRS had made a blooper during Australia's second innings and received a lot of criticism from cricketing pundits, the media and on Twitter.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score 

The controversy happened in the 12th over of Australia's second innings. R Ashwin was bowling his second over of the day to his favourite Australian batsman on this tour - Steven Smith. The ball hit Smith on the pads but there was a muted appeal as the ball was clearly going down the leg stumps. But Ashwin was convinced he had got his man again in the series and pleaded with skipper, Ajinkya Rahane to take the Review.

Twitter Hails Josh Hazlewood's Outrageous Direct Hit to Remove Hanuma Vihari, Watch Video

The ball was tossed up on leg stump and Smith, going for the sweep, was beaten by the loop. However, it seemed clear to the naked eye and common sense that the ball would slide down the leg slide. Till the Hawkeye messed it all up!

Angered Paine Vents Frustration at Umpire After DRS Decision Goes in Favour of Pujara

Firstly, Hawkeye took a long time to make the decision. After the agonizing delay, the pitch-map showed the ball was hitting what was a virtual fourth-stump which was some distance away from the actual leg stump. The overlay of the stumps by Hawk-Eye did not line up with the actual stumps. The virtual stumps were positioned leg side of the real stumps. The DRS decision was 'Umpire's Call' as it showed the ball clipping the stumps whereas in reality it should have been a clear 'not-out' and India should have lost a review. Instead, the visitors were lucky and although the on-field decision wasn't overturned (and rightly so), they did not lose a review.

Warne, Symonds' Expletive-Ridden Rant on Labhuschagne Caught on Air

The time it took to make the decision and the subsequent 'calculated' trajectory of the ball and the decision of an 'Umpire's Call' created a huge stir on social media and in the cricketing circles with the DRS being heavily criticised. The DRS was already under the scanner after a series of controversial and doubtful decisions in Melbourne - the most alarming being the leg before wicket and run-out decisions of Tim Paine which were given not-out by the TV Umpire. It prompted Indian great, Sachin Tendulkar to urge the ICC to have a re-look at the DRS.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches