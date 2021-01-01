CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid the Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini

India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid the Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini

An Indian fan spotted Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Rohit Sharma out in a restaurant in Sydney and paid their bill.

India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid the Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini

That cricket is a popular sport in India is well-known, as is the fact that fans in the nation hero worship their cricketing stars to a massive degree. Never was this more evident than when an Indian fan - named Naval Singh according to his Twitter bio - spotted Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Rohit Sharma out in a restaurant in Sydney. The fan then went on to post a thread on Twitter detailing not only the lengths he went to in order to get a glimpse of his heroes, but also the fact that he paid for their food bill and afterwards got to click pictures with them.

IND v AUS FULL COVERAGE | IND V AUS FULL SCHEDULE

Check out the entire story below:

Rohit Sharma was on Friday appointed the vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the first time in his career, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara, who was entrusted with the responsibility for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

After regular captain Virat Kohli went on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide, Pujara was named Ajinkya Rahane's deputy for the second match. However, it is learnt that the team management was always clear that once Rohit is fit and able to join the squad, he will be Rahane's deputy.

Rohit completed his 14 days of hard quarantine in a Sydney apartment only a few days back and has joined the squad in Melbourne on Wednesday. He received a warm welcome from one and all.

Also Read: Team India in 2020 - Champion Side in T20Is, Not so Much in ODIs & Tests

It is still not clear whether Rohit will prefer opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill, with Mayank Agarwal being dropped from the playing eleven due to his prolonged bad patch, or bat in the middle-order in place of Hanuma Vihari, who looks like a certain casualty in terms of team combination.

Rohit has started training from Thursday and the full fledged session of the Indian contingent after new year break will start from Saturday.

Rohit has scored 2141 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 46 plus. He has six hundreds in his kitty with the best of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Replaces Cheteshwar Pujara as India's Test Vice-captain

The Indian team will be leaving for Sydney on January 5 for the New Year's Test which is scheduled to start on January 7.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches