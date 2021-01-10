CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: This is Absolute Peak of Rowdy Behaviour, Virat Kohli Laments Crowd Trouble at SCG

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

2nd INN

312 /6

(87.0) 3.59

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 309 runs to win with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

244/10

(100.4) RR 2.42

2nd INN

98 /2

(34.0) RR 2.88

India vs Australia: This is Absolute Peak of Rowdy Behaviour, Virat Kohli Laments Crowd Trouble at SCG

India skipper Virat Kohli has come out in support of two of his colleagues-Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah after these cricketers were subjected to racial taunts on day 3 of the third Test match at the SCG.

India vs Australia: This is Absolute Peak of Rowdy Behaviour, Virat Kohli Laments Crowd Trouble at SCG

India skipper Virat Kohli has come out in support of two of his colleagues-Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah after these cricketers were subjected to racial taunts on day 3 of the third Test match at the SCG. The crowd didn't stop at that and were back at their usual business the very next morning until they were asked to leave.

India vs Australia Full Coverage | India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights  | India vs Australia 3rd Test Full Scorecard

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli Tweeted."The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," he added.

Meanwhile the Cricket chiefs have launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test, as six people were ejected and play halted for nearly 10 minutes Sunday. The International Cricket Council probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late Saturday.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.It was not immediately clear what had been said, but police were seen removing six men from their seats.Cricket Australia issued an apology to India and said anyone found guily of racist abuse would face a ban."Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Cricket Australia's head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll. "If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," it added.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

The Times of India newspaper said that the fans on Saturday had been drunk. "Bumrah and Siraj were called monkeys, wanker and motherf***** by the people almost throughout the time they were fielding," it claimed.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches