India vs Australia: This is Absolute Peak of Rowdy Behaviour, Virat Kohli Laments Crowd Trouble at SCG

India skipper Virat Kohli has come out in support of two of his colleagues-Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah after these cricketers were subjected to racial taunts on day 3 of the third Test match at the SCG. The crowd didn't stop at that and were back at their usual business the very next morning until they were asked to leave.

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli Tweeted."The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," he added.

Meanwhile the Cricket chiefs have launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test, as six people were ejected and play halted for nearly 10 minutes Sunday. The International Cricket Council probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late Saturday.

