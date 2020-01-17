Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

60/2 (18.0)

South Africa trail by 439 runs

India vs Australia | This is Probably the Best KL Rahul’s Played: Virat Kohli

Australia however were in with a shot till Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Alex Carey and Steve Smith in quick succession and Aaron Finch acknowledged that they failed to capitalise in some crucial moments.

Cricketnext Staff |January 17, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
India responded emphatically in Rajkot after the defeat in Mumbai and captain Virat Kohli once again impressed upon the need to be aware of the best possible combinations.

With Rishabh Pant out of the equation for the game, Kohli had no option but to turn to KL Rahul to keep wickets and that resulted in a blistering 52-ball-80 along with a MS Dhoni-esque stumping to dismiss Aaron Finch. After the match Kohli was lavish in his praise for the Player-of-the-Match.

“When you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out. Batting at No. 5 and batting like that for the team, this is probably the best he's played at international level,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony.

“That knocked showed maturity and class.”

Kohli, who came back to his usual No 3 spot, and scored 78 himself said that the panic storm about the batting order did not affect his team in anyway.

“We know exactly what we're doing in the change room. On the outside there's a lot of panic that we don't really focus on.”

“We live in the days of social media and a panic button being pressed too early.”

Speaking about the form of the openers, the captain noted that Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 96, has been one of the most consistent. Kohli also expects Dhawan’s opening partner Rohit Sharma to be back for the decider too despite the proximity of the game and the nature of the injury.

“In ODI cricket, Shikhar has been one of our most consistent performers. I'm very happy that he scored runs as well. It always augurs well when he and Rohit score runs. I asked Rohit briefly just now. It's that left shoulder that has popped out a few times. There's no tear so hopefully he should be back for the next game."

Australia however were in with a shot till Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Alex Carey and Steve Smith in quick succession and Aaron Finch acknowledged that they failed to capitalise in some crucial moments.

“The whole way through the [first] innings, we were one wicket shy of containing then where they needed to be,” Finch explained.

“I think on these tracks, it's important to capitalise when the batsman gets in. We were always just one more wicket down than what we'd have liked at any stage of the chase and that's when the required rate started getting out of reach."

