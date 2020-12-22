CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: This One Will be Four-Nil to Australia, Says Mark Waugh

Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said that he doesn't see any hope of the series turning around in India's favour.

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 22, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
The Indian cricket team has "no hope" of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh. India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said: "No hope, no hope."I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them. "I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer four-nil to Australia," he said on Fox Cricket.Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day/night Test was India's best chance in the ongoing series and it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround. The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26.

"I don't think they will [recover from the loss]," Haddin told SEN Radio. Haddin, 43, who featured in 66 Tests for Australia, feels the conditions at the Adelaide Oval were conducive to the Indian bowling attack. "I thought their only opportunity to win a Test match was the first Test at Adelaide.

"I thought the conditions suited their bowling and I thought they'd get enough runs."You've got one Test up at Brisbane where no one beats Australia. These next two wickets will be suited to Indian cricket, but I don't think they'll be able to turn it around," Haddin added. Reflecting on the Indian batting collapse Haddin said, "I think it's really concerning.

