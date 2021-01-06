India vs Australia: Tim Paine All But Confirms David Warner's Inclusion in Playing XI for Sydney Test

Australia skipper Tim Paine has all but confirmed that David Warner will be part of the playing XI that takes to the field on Sydney on Thursday morning.

The playing XI for Australia ahead of the third Test against India at Sydney has been the cause of much debate, with a lot of focus being placed on the opening slots. While Matthew Wade has done well as a makeshift opener, Joe Burns has been poor in both Test matches. The fact that both David Warner and promising young prospect Will Pucovski are now both fit and available raises more questions as to whether team management should include both of them or just bring in Warner to open alongside Wade, who would most likely be pushed down the order should Pucovski also be given the nod.

Now Australia skipper Tim Paine has all but confirmed that Warner will be part of the playing XI that takes to the field on Sydney on Thursday morning.

"We've got a team but we're just not releasing it at the moment," Paine said in a media conference this morning.

"The boys are still training so we'll get through that first, unscathed and then we'll try to get a team out as quickly as we can after that.

"Obviously with David (Warner) playing and potentially more, there's some conversations that need to be had first."

Paine was also quick to praise both Warner and Pucovski and was in no doubt that both of them would make an instant impact should they be called upon for the penultimate Test.

"Davey's been awesome, he brings really high intensity and fills guys with confidence around him," Paine said of Warner's return.

"He's a player that you love having on your side. He's always got plenty to say, really energetic, very professional and I've always loved playing.

"He's a player in this team guys love to have in the side, so he's made an instant impact with that energy and intensity that he brings.

"Will's been fantastic as well. He's been out of the bubble for a couple of weeks, so he's excited, he's fresh and he's been batting really well in the nets and looks ready to go if he's called upon."

The series is currently tied 1-1 after Australia won the opening Test at Adelaide and India won the second Test at Melbourne.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner