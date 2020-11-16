India vs Australia: Tim Paine in Isolation, CA to Assess COVID Outbreak in Adelaide

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is currently self isolating in Tasmania after returning from South Australia, where there has been a COVID-19 outbreak.

Paine is among the list of players and support staff from Tasmania, Western Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria who all returned home from Adelaide, where they were playing the Sheffield Shield.

"Like all people who have travelled from South Australia to Tasmania in the last seven days, the Tasmanian Tigers Sheffield Shield squad are self-isolating as we wait for further advice from Public Health," a Cricket Tasmania spokesman was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Players and staff have Covid-19 swab tests scheduled for later today."

Cricket Australia are assessing how the latest outbreak could affect the start of the India Test series. The first match will be played at Adelaide Oval (a day night game) from December 17. Adelaide will also host Big Bash League matches.

Thanks to no local transmission case of Covid-19 in Sydney over the last week, life for the touring Indian cricketers is expected to be slightly relaxed for now.

The Indian team, which is on a 69-day all-format tour of Australia, has already been allowed to practice and train during the mandatory quarantine period, a pre-condition of the BCCI before the tour. They can also order food like during the Indian Premier League that was held in the UAE.

Though the New South Wales government had promised some freedom for Indian cricketers, it will come into effect after the end of the quarantine period.

However, if the experience at the WBBL is anything to go by, things should be easy for the touring Indians.

Movement of the WBBL players was limited to exercise for the first few weeks of the tournament. However, now it has been relaxed after a week of no local transmission of coronavirus in Sydney.