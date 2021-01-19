India vs Australia: Tim Paine Booed at the Gabba; Captain Says Australia Were Outplayed

Paine led Australia to an epic Ashes victory. But with Fortress Gabba breached, it seems that his captaincy career is on the line. Even as the Test match ended, Paine was booed by his very own supporters.

Australia captain Tim Paine is 36-years-old. His ODI career is almost over but the man managed to eke out a fortune for himself in the longer version of the game. As Australia captain, he led them through a tumultuous phase which saw two of their star cricketers-Steve Smith and David Warner losing their reputation within days post Sandpaper Gate. And not only this, he also led them to an epic Ashes victory. But with Fortress Gabba breached, it seems that his captaincy career is on the line. Even as the Test match ended, Paine was booed by his very own supporters.

"We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we'll go through it as a group, and we have been outplayed by a better side this series," Tim Paine said.

"We wanted to set a bit over 300, and dangle a carrot for them to win the series. I thought India turned up today, wore balls on the head arm and chest, put their body in the line, so credit to them, they deserve the win. Keeping is a part of my job, and I have to get them right. Our bowlers did really well as well, it's just credit to the Indian side for this terrific series," he added.

In an epic performance by Team India, they beat hosts Australia in the Brisbane Test by four wickets, and pocketed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. This performance has come in the face of adversaries -- after India kept on losing key players throughout the series, that forced them to field a second-rung team. India chased down a mammoth 328 -- and breached Aussie fortress, the Gabba after 32 years.

With over 324 runs needed at the start of day five -- where a lot of rain was predicted, India could have gone for an easy option of a draw, after they lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the day. But they chose to go for the target, and in style. It all started with Shubman Gill taking the attack to the opposition bowlers, and slammed a 91, while Cheteshwar Pujara kept blocking everything at the other end. In one over of Mitchell Starc, the duo added 20 runs, against the run of play.

But just nine runs short of his maiden Test ton, he was caught brilliant by Steve Smith, off Nathan Lyon. Then came skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who showed the intent, right from the word go. He scored a quickfire 24, and the message to the Aussies was clear. One particular moment in the match could be termed as game-changing -- one where Rahane stepped down the track and hit Lyon for a humongous six.

Soon Pujara too reached his fifty and tried to up the ante. But India lost Pujara and Rahane rather quickly that could have sent panic attacks in the Indian dressing-room. But not for Rishabh Pant. The man just played 'coming off age' innings for his 89 not out and took India home. What is interesting is that Pujara, during his 200-ball stay at the crease, copped multiple blows on the head and hand.