India vs Australia: Tim Paine More Interested in Talking Than Playing-Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday slammed Australia skipper Tim Paine for sledging Ravichandran Ashwin during the drawn third Test here, saying his behaviour was "unbefitting" of a leader and could cost him his captaincy.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Full Scorecard | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Highlights "I don't know I am not an Australian selector, but his days as captain are numbered. If you allow the Indian team to bat 130-odd overs without getting wickets, this is a very good Australian attack. The bowling changes, the field placements, everything could have made a difference to the result," Gavaskar told India Today.Paine's dropped catches played a key role in the partnership of Hanuma Vihari (23 not out off 161) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39 not out off 128), who batted for more than 42 overs for a 62-run stand to save the Test. In frustration, the 36-year-old tried to exchange some words with Ashwin to disturb his focus during the last session and ended up dropping Vihari after that."Tim Paine was more interested in talking to the batsman rather than his field placing and bowling changes. So I won't be surprised if there is a change in the Australian captaincy after the series is over," Gavaskar said.

WATCH | Steve Smith Caught Scruffing Out Batsman's Mark - Damaging the Pitch or Gamesmanship? Paine dropped three catches during the match."If you drop simple catches, Rishabh Pant got two edges, they were not difficult catches, the last one which he missed off Vihari was also which he could have left to the first slip," the former India skipper said. "He was a little bit disturbed, his concentration was not there after that little episode with R Ashwin." In the 122nd over, Paine could be heard on stump mic, trying to sledge Ashwin. He even used an abusive word during the chatter."First and foremost, it was unbefitting of a captain of a national team to be talking about something other than cricket," Gavaskar said.