India vs Australia: Tim Paine Responds to Sunil Gavaskar's Criticism of Him After Sydney Test

Australia skipper Tim Paine has drawn a lot of criticism for his leadership skills and also his behaviour during the Sydney Test against India. Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar had also said that his days as a skipper are numbered. Responding to these comments, Paine said, "I am not going to get into it. Going back and forth with Sunil Gavaskar, do not think I am going to win that.

"He is entitled to his opinion, it does not affect us one bit, if anything it is adding to the Test match. Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say, but in the end, we do not have anything to do with him," said Paine during a virtual press conference.

Apart from that Paine was also heard abusing the umpire, and also dropped three crucial catches in the match. "I just think I will handle it differently, last Test I let it get under my skin, I have admitted that. I will concentrate on myself and leading my team. This game is about controlling what we can control.

"If we can do that, we will be in a good position. If you look at my entire career, I have done a good job of staying relaxed. At times, you feel you get caught up in the moment," said Paine.

Meanwhile, India's weakness in the lower middle-order batting as well as bowling could present an opportunity to all-rounder Washington Sundar in the fourth and final Test that begins at the Gabba here on Friday.

The right arm off-break bowler and left hand batsman, who has played 21 T20 Internationals but just one ODI and no Test, stayed back as a net bowler after the white ball series in which he played all the three T20 matches.