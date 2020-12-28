India vs Australia: Tim Paine Sledges Ravindra Jadeja After Ajinkya Rahane Run-out

India vs Australia (TEST)

The verbal barrage by the Australian players has once again started. The culprit once again was Tim Paine, who notoriously sledged Rishabh Pant during India's tour to Australia in 2018 as well. The incident occurred when in a bid to get to his half-century, Ravindra Jadeja ran Ajinkya Rahane out.

The verbal barrage by the Australian players has once again started. The culprit once again was Tim Paine, who notoriously sledged Rishabh Pant during India's tour to Australia in 2018 as well. The incident occurred when in a bid to get to his half-century, Ravindra Jadeja ran Ajinkya Rahane out.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 3

“Get the knife out this time, not the sword,” he was heard saying on his way to the other end.

Earlier, starting the day at 279/5 and a lead of 84 runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja looked early on Day 3 - the best batting condition of the Test - to India further in the position of strength, but they only managed to add 15 runs to their overnight partnership of 106 before Rahane was run-out for the first time in his Test career. However, Australia continued to be sloppy in the field and dropped a few chances once again to the India lower-order to add some valuable runs and play out most of the first session.

Rahane, who was dropped off the last ball of day two's play when he was not able to fend off a Mitchell Starc bouncer, was not tested with the short delivery early with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins opting to go full in search of swing but failed to find any. Ravindra Jadeja, at the other end, looked good to get to his 15 Test fifty but lost his skipper in the scramble to complete the milestone with Marnus Labhuschange putting in an inspired fielding effort at short cover to find Rahane short of his crease. Rahane went for 112 off 223 balls, playing a captain's knock.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane's Gesture to Ravindra Jadeja After Run-out Wins Hearts on Twitter

Jadeja eventually completed his fifty to bring out his trademark 'sword' celebration but fell to a barrage of short-pitch stuff from Mitchell Starc. Coming round the wicket with a short leg, leg slip, and even a fine leg in place, Starc aimed Jadeja's rib-cage and Saurashtra allrounder did not back away and it took another four overs from Starc to make the plan work as Jadeja's swat off a short delivery found Pat Cummins at deep midwicket, who completed the catch after an initial juggle. Jadeja went for 57 off 159 balls.