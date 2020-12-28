India vs Australia: 'Tim Paine's Dismissal Was Similar to Pujara's' - Wade Calls for DRS Consistency

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: 'Tim Paine's Dismissal Was Similar to Pujara's' - Wade Calls for DRS Consistency
Matthew Wade called for consistency in the use of snickometer in the Decision Review System after Australia captain Tim Paine was given out caught behind off the bowling of spinner Ravindra Jadeja
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Matthew Wade called for consistency in the use of snickometer in the Decision Review System after Australia captain Tim Paine was given out caught behind off the bowling of spinner Ravindra Jadeja on referral during the third day of the second Test. Wade drew parallels to India's innings where Cheteshwar Pujara had survived a similar call for caught behind against Pat Cummins on the first ball of the second day.
India vs Australia: 'Umpires Call Must Be Looked At' - Sachin Tendulkar Leads Call for DRS Review
In both cases, the hotspot did not show any spot on the two bats but the snicko showed a little spike in both the soundwaves.
"Haven't seen too much of it. Not a lot of it. But it (Paine's dismissal) looked actually very similar to the one of Pujara. From what I have seen, the snicko showed a very similar thing. One was given out, one was not given out. The cookie crumbles sometimes but we need consistency," said Australia opening batsman Matthew Wade.
India vs Australia Day 3 Video Highlights: DRS Debates, Wade-Pant Banter, Bumrah Gets Steve Smith
"I heard a noise on Pujara one. I was at first slip at that time. The bat was the only thing out there. We saw what you guys saw. I am assuming there was a small spike. Either way if it is out or not out, the consistency is what you want as a player," added Wade.
Australia lead by just two runs at the end of the third day with four wickets in hand. Wade had to grind hard for his 137-ball 40 and praised the Indian bowling attack saying they ‘bowled pretty straight making it quite hard to score'.
"They were bowling pretty well, pretty straight making it quite hard for us to score so yeah we were tensed out there to go and score runs as a batting group and individually and yeah they are making it quite challenging at times," said Wade.
However, the makeshift opener also blamed his team for not batting deep enough.
"We haven't batted deep enough to really cash in on tired bowlers waiting the day. We have to take the blame but they have been pretty much on the mark right from the start," he added.
Wade also said that the pitch held no demons and it was a pretty flat track.
"No complaints from the wicket. Did more in the first innings. Disappointed, myself included. Getting out to spin sometimes can be frustrating when you have done the heap of the work. But that is the way cricket goes. But yeah, the wicket is playing well. Every now and then there is a bit of nip from the swing bowlers and every now and then there is spin but nothing that you wouldn't be able to counter as a batter."
Wade is opening the batting for Australia alongside Joe Burns and in place of the injured David Warner. He said that he doesn't mind opening the batting but in the long run, he would like to open only in the white ball format and not in red ball cricket.
"Pretty comfortable opening the innings. Just to walk out and start batting. The worst part about batting is waiting to bat. I have always struggled to wait and watch. Just getting in and out is what I have enjoyed and I have enjoyed the challenges of opening."
"I have been happy to do. When Justin asked me I was happy to do it. I didn't know how it'd be. But after playing a few Tests I am comfortable opening," the 33-year-old said.
"I want to bat at the top in white ball cricket, that is for sure. But with red ball I am not so sure. Not a 100%. Over my career, I have batted pretty much everywhere in every team I have batted. I am pretty comfortable in most roles. Opening is one I have got my teeth into. I am happy to do it," he said.
(With IANS inputs)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking