India vs Australia: Top 5 Players to Watch Out for in Second T20I at Sydney

It takes some individual brilliance from a team to eventually turn that into a win, and that is what happened with India in the first T20I against Australia. Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal were at their best to seal the deal for Team India. Now the action moves to Sydney once again as these two teams meet in the second T20I on Sunday. Now it would be up to some individuals to their team home -

KL Rahul

The vice-captain for India in this series, Rahul has a big responsibility on his shoulders to hand the team a great start when he walks out to bat. He had done so in the first T20I as well, but unfortunately couldn't translate his fifty into a big one. He would like to make amends to that.

Sanju Samson

There is no doubt to his ability, but he needs to be consistent in international cricket as well. He got a start in the first T20I, but did not go on to make it into a big one. But if he gets settled, he would be more than a handful for the Aussie bowlers. There would hardly be any way to stop the youngster.

Moises Henriques

He was by far the best Australian players in the first T20I, and has not let them miss the services of Marcus Stoinis. He has been equally good with the bat and the ball -- but just needs more opportunities to prove his worth. It is him, who can dry up the runs for the Indians, by taking pace off the balls.

Aaron Finch

There is no doubt that he has been the best batsman from both the sides ever since the series against India has started. If he gets going once again, it would be tough for India to contain him, since he scores at a rapid pace. Captaincy seems to be bringing the best out of him. Hopefully, he will continue to shine for the Aussies.

Yuzvendra Chahal

India left him out of the playing XI for one match, but despite that he came back strongly as a concussion sub, and went on to win Man of the Match award. He spun a web around Aussie batsmen, which he couldn't do in the first two ODIs. But he seems to have found his rhythm which might be a warning signal for the opposition.