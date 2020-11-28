India vs Australia: Top Five Players Who Could Make a Difference in Second ODI at Sydney

India might have lost the first match against Australia by a margin of 66 runs, but there were a few notable performances from the camp. Once again India would bank of these players to deliver and perhaps hope to win a match. Cricketnext takes a look at the players from both the camps who could make a difference in the match -

India might have lost the first match against Australia by a margin of 66 runs, but there were a few notable performances from the camp. Once again India would bank of these players to deliver and perhaps hope to win a match. Cricketnext takes a look at the players from both the camps who could make a difference in the match -

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: India Have to Turn it Around in Sydney, Or This Could Be a Long Tour

Shikhar Dhawan

After an amazing season in the IPL, Dhawan has translated it to international form as well, and scored 70-odd against the Aussies. But his job is not yet done as India are searching for a win on the tour. He would have to make sure that he gets big runs once again and give a solid start to the team.

Hardik Pandya

After a great 90-run outing in the first match, Pandya would be riding high on confidence. It could be the right time to send him up the order for maximum damage to the opposition -- also he is playing as a pure batsman, that could work in his favour. He has shown the right temperament for a top-order batsman.

Glenn Maxwell

With an innings for 45 he showed how damaging he can be towards the end. With unorthodox shots in his armoury, he is bound to cause a few problems to the Indian players. It only remains to be seen, if he can maintain that sort of consistency, that is expected from him.

Steve Smith

With his fiery ton in the first match, Smith has once again managed to spark the deabte as to who is the best batsman in the world. He thrashed bowlers all around the park in his unorthodox style. Once again Australia would pin their hopes on the ever consistent Smith to deliver the goods.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Should Open in Tests, Shubman Gill is Option 2 - Sanjay Manjrekar

Mohammed Shami

He is the bowler in form for India, and early wickets from him could set the tone for the rest of the match. It is imperative for Shami to take responsibility when Bumrah's form hasn't been the best in ODIs.