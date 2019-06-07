India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border

Former Australian captain Allan Border believes India ‘got out of jail’ in the tournament opener against South Africa and have “some vulnerabilities” that Australia can exploit going into their clash on Sunday at the Oval in London. Australia have won both their matches so far, including a hard fought win over the West Indies on Thursday and recently beat Virat Kohli’s side 3-2 after being 0-2 down and have since won all their games in the format.
"I think they (India) got out of jail a little bit the other day, the South Africans played pretty well but they are just not scoring enough runs, and then Rohit Sharma kept it all together for the Indians," the 1987 World Cup winning captain wrote in his column for the ICC.
"India have got some vulnerabilities, but they also have some world-class performers in Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and the rest it's a pretty handy side!"
Border is also of the view that Australia will get a realistic idea about their chances at the tournament after the India game.
"If you can win games without playing your best, obviously you want to build to your best, that's what a time like this is about and India next up will be a big stumbling block. That's a tough hurdle for Australia but once they've played a couple of decent teams, they will have a better idea of where they are at with regards to the rest of the tournament," said Border.
Results like Bangladesh beating South Africa and Pakistan snapping an 11-game losing streak by defeating the World number 1 side England have according to Border made the World Cup more interesting.
With the tournament already witnessing some unexpected results, Border said it has made the World Cup more open. Bangladesh beat South Africa and Pakistan snapped an 11-game losing streak by downing tournament favourites England to spice up the tournament.
"All the sides are basically showing they can beat each other, that's the main thing that's come out of these early games, there's no obvious runaway-looking team at the moment.
"I think that is how most of us expected it to be at this point that there would be a lot of teams you expect to do well and then there would be a few surprise packages. West Indies will clearly be one of those sides to keep an eye on, they look really dangerous, but Australia are progressing nicely so far and will be happy with their start to the tournament," Border added.
