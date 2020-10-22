- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
India vs Australia 2020: Tour Schedule Announced; SCG to Host First ODI on November 27
Finally India's tour to Australia has gotten the green light, and the schedule for the limited overs series is out. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Sydney and Canberra will be the starting points of the tour, that begins next month. Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government to struck a deal to provide quarantine and training facilities to the Indian team and the Aussies as well.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
The first two ODIs on November 27 and 29 will be played at the SCG, while the third ODI and first T20I will take place at the Manuka Oval. Thereafter, the teams return to Sydney for the remaining two T20Is.
India's Tour of Australia Dates
1st ODI: November 27 -- SCG
2nd ODI: Novermber 29 -- SCG
3rd ODI: December 1 -- Manuka Oval
1st T20I: December 4 -- Manuka Oval
2nd T20I: December 6 -- SCG
3rd T20I: December 8 -- SCG
1st Test: December 17-21 -- Adelaide Oval
2nd Test: December 26-31 -- MCG
3rd Test: January 7- 11 -- SCG
4th Test: January 15-19 -- Brisbane
As far as the Test series is concerned, the pink ball Test is scheduled to be held at Adelaide Oval between December 17-21. This will also remain as the backup venue for the Boxing Day Test, if the MCG is not able to host it due to Covid-9 restrictions. Last two Tests will be held in Sydney (January 7-11) and finally Brisbane (January 15-19).
