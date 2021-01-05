- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
India vs Australia: Travis Head a Future Captain But Needs to Work on 'Technique Deficiency' - Shane Warne
Travis Head could be a future Australia captain but as of now he should be dropped from the side until he works on a "technique deficiency", says spin legend Shane Warne.
- PTI
- Updated: January 5, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
Travis Head could be a future Australia captain but as of now he should be dropped from the side until he works on a "technique deficiency", says spin legend Shane Warne. Head's scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the ongoing Test series against India have left Warne "frustrated". "We know what a talent he (Head) is, he's probably a future captain He still could be, but he's got to get in the side first and at the moment I wouldn't have him in the side. He's got a little technique deficiency he needs to sort out first," Warne told 'Fox Cricket'.
IND v AUS FULL COVERAGE | IND V AUS FULL SCHEDULE
Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds echoed Warne's thoughts, saying Head has been getting out playing "nothing shots" and needs to work on his batting.
"With Travis, he's probably just got to go back (to domestic cricket) and really work on how he commits (to strokes). They're just tentative shots, you can see the disappointment as he turns and walks off and thinks 'it was just a nothing shot'," Symonds said.
"When you're playing for your position, this is when you really get tested mentally. Can you clear your mind and really play in a positive (mindset), every shot you play it's got to be positive even when you're defending and he just looks a little bit tentative at the moment."
Also Read: VVS Laxman Thinks This Batsman Will Be Dropped for Rohit Sharma
Symonds opined the 27-year-old is struggling for confidence at the moment.
"He seems to be struggling confidence-wise just to how hard he's going to commit and build his innings in his first 20 to 30 runs."
Warne picked David Warner, who has missed out on a major chunk of the India assignment due to a groin injury, alongside Marcus Harris to open for the home team.
On the other hand, Symonds went with young Will Pucovski and Warner.
However, both former stars named Matthew Wade down in the middle in their playing XIs.
Also Read: 'Sunil Gavaskar Didn't Want to Face Bouncers in Jamaica After Son Was Born' - Anshuman Gaekwad on Virat Kohli & Paternity Leave
"With the Indian attack and given Australia has only made 300 once in at least six Test matches against India, I want two proper openers and I've gone for two left-handers," Warne said
"With (Jasprit) Bumrah and the way the Indians bowl, I think it's really important to have left-handers.
"Then it came down to Wade or Head and I'm a bit frustrated with Travis Head because he's getting out the same way all the time. Wade doesn't deserve to be dropped," he added.
Also Read: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Remainder of Series Due to Sprained Wrist
The series is locked 1-1 with the third Test scheduled to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday.
