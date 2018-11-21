India vs Australia: Trying to be Fit For ODIs, Says Hardik Pandya

Loading...
"I'm trying hard to be fit for the ODI series against Australia to start in January 2019," he told TOI. "To get back to full fitness, I'm going through rigorous bowling sessions in Mumbai. I have just started bowling after 60 days. Once I bowl a few overs in the ODIs, I think I should be on the right track."
Finding my form with the bat, slowly but surely 👊 pic.twitter.com/SjtAI7k8g5— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 20, 2018
While the squad for the Australia ODIs is yet to be announced, Pandya was left out of the team for the T20Is and the Tests. He was, however, picked in the India A squad for the three one-dayers against New Zealand A in December. If he proves his fitness, he is likely to return to the Indian side for the three ODIs against Australia starting from January 12.
Hardik's absence helped his elder brother Krunal Pandya earn a debut for India in the T20Is against Windies. Krunal is also a part of the T20I touring party in Australia, where Hardik made his international debut in 2016.
"I'm very happy to see Krunal representing the country Down Under," he said. "We are a formidable side and we should give a good fight to Australia who I believe are very strong in their own backyard. I am hoping for an exciting series."
First Published: November 21, 2018, 12:12 PM IST