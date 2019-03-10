Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Turner Blitzkrieg Leaves Twitter Stunned

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
A thrilling encounter at Mohali went in favour of the visitors as Peter Handscomb’s century (117) and Ashton Turner’s blitz in the latter overs took their side to victory with 13 balls to spare. Australia chased down a mammoth 359 – the highest run-chase ever completed against India.

Turner, who scored an unbeaten 84 from 43 balls, inclusive of five boundaries and six maximums, stunned social media with his exceptional hitting, especially against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.













Batting first, Rohit Sharma missed out on a century but not Shikhar Dhawan who brought up his 16th ODI hundred. They had put on 193-run opening stand to lay the platform for the big score.

















KL Rahul was sent in at No.3, but he only managed to score 7 before getting caught behind.






















Pant did excite the crowd for a while with some entertaining strokes but could go on to score a big one, getting caught for 36.







Some big hits at the end from Vijay Shankar helped India cross 350. But Jasprit Bumrah provided the highlight of the innings, smashing a last ball six of Pat Cummins, which left the entire world amazed!











India started off their defense by removing Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh quickly. But Peter Handscomb went on to score a fabulous century for the visitors, keeping Australia in the game.
















But it was Turner’s heroics that took the away side to victory and level the five-match series 2-2 with a game to go.







ashton turnerIndia vs Australia 2019India-AustraliaMohali ODIOff The Field
First Published: March 10, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
