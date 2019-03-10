India vs Australia: Turner Blitzkrieg Leaves Twitter Stunned

Loading...



Congratulations to Ashton Turner the newest hero for Australia! What a stunning win by them. 358 chased down with more than 2 overs to spare.

— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) March 10, 2019

Outstanding run chase from the Aussies. That is a brilliant win 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇦🇺🇮🇳🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 10, 2019



Outstanding run chase by Australia. Handscomb was brilliant and Turner really turned things around in a display of some of the cleanest hitting. India would like to forget this, learn from their mistakes and give it their best in the decider in Delhi #IndvAus

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 10, 2019

Incredible chase by Australia and extremely impressive innings by Turner. Credit to them for not losing their head despite the run-rate touching 10. Dew should not be an excuse for India especially after the decision to bat. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 10, 2019



So there’s Maxwell, Turner, Stoinis... Australia have some serious hitters in that middle order. #INDvsAUS

— RK (@RK_sports) March 10, 2019

Finally the openers come good. But, why would you play that shot at 95, @ImRo45? Missed a deserving 💯 #INDvAUS — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) March 10, 2019



Australia lost their first wicket on 193 in Ranchi. Now Rohit is dismissed after a 193-run partnership with Dhawan. #INDVAUS

— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) March 10, 2019



Dhawan and Mohali. The story continues. Much needed century.... 👏👏 #IndvAus

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 10, 2019

Balls taken by @SDhawan25 to each ODI century 1st 💯- 80 2nd 💯- 102 3rd 💯- 115 4th 💯- 100 5th 💯- 73 6th 💯- 96 7th 💯- 122 8th 💯- 84 9th 💯- 92 10th 💯- 112 11th 💯- 71 12th 💯- 84 13th 💯- 99 14th 💯- 105 15th 💯- 95 16th 💯- 97*#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #ShikharDhawan — Vijayendra Kosigi (@kosigi_vijay11) March 10, 2019



Dhawan's preferred cricket:

*ICC tournaments

*Tests at Galle

*Australia at Mohali #AUSvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 10, 2019

Rahul, you need to do justice to the selection and the slot which you have been given today. Number 3 is where the best batsman bats, you need to prove yourself. Go for it! #INDvAUS — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) March 10, 2019



One way of making sure @imVkohli doesn’t make a 100 is not allowing him to get in !!!!! #INDvAUS #JustSaying

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 10, 2019

Wanna know how good Virat Kohli's ODI form has been? His 7 today is just his second single-figure score in his past 31 ODI innings, dating back to September 2017. Jhye Richardson dismissed him both times #INDvAUS — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 10, 2019



So warne got kohli? #howtobowltokohli

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 10, 2019

That was VKohli's fourth score of 7 in ODIs. He already has four scores of 107. #IndvAus — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) March 10, 2019



Day started with an opportunity for KL Rahul that Shikhar Dhawan ended taking.#IndvAus

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 10, 2019

KL Rahul was never looking comfortable.. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 10, 2019



at 44.2 Rishabh Pant literally went for the switch hit, and tried to scoop it BETWEEN his legs. The ball hit the keeper's foot flew up and neither knew where it was for a few seconds.

Never change Rishabh Pant. #INDvAUS



— Arjun Chopra (@ArjunChopra_8) March 10, 2019

R pant trying to play much straighter today. Looking good so far #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 10, 2019



Nice too see Pant getting some runs. Audacious batsman #INDvAUS

— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 10, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah might forget many of the wickets he has picked up but will remember this six for a long time... SR of 600. Bat or ball, it's Boom Boom these days! #INDvAUS @Jaspritbumrah93 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 10, 2019



What a way to finish .. No. 11 @Jaspritbumrah93 .. happy fans and a happy skipper! #INDvAUS

— Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) March 10, 2019

Vijay Shankar deserves a promotion to bat at No 4 in the final ODI. He looks in better batting form than Rayudu and KL Rahul. Vijay's bowling should be seen as a bonus - He's a batting all rounder. #IndvAus — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 10, 2019



Love the huge smile 😃 on @Jaspritbumrah93 face after hitting that 6... doesn’t it remind you of your first even boundary, or finding the middle of the bat for the first time? #purejoy #INDvAUS

— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 10, 2019

Bhuvi ate hi finch jate hay #indvsaus — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 10, 2019



In 15 ODI inns since June 2018, Finch has been bowled or lbw 12 times. The bowlers have clearly worked him out. But there has been no obvious effort to change things. Tonight's dismissal (apart from an inside edge) exactly the same as 1st Test, Adelaide, 3rd ball. I'm frustrated.

— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) March 10, 2019



Surely Handscomb has cemented his spot in Australia’s Squad for the World Cup with this knock. He should replace Alex Carey as Keeper/Batsman. #INDVAUS

— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) March 10, 2019

Not smart, Maxwell, not smart at all. Had a death wish, trying to hit every ball.#INDvAUS — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 10, 2019



Ashton Turner hitting monster sixes down the ground. Ashton Turner walking across the stumps and scooping Bumrah for six. Ashton Turner is playing a blinder of blinders

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 10, 2019

Turner has done to Bhuvneshwar Kumar what James Faulkner did to Ishant Sharma in 2013.... on the same venue #INDvAUS — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 10, 2019



Most convincing run chase by Aussies to square the Series & open up a debate which was hitherto revolving around ‘experimenting’ fr the World Cup.. when everyone n BCCI..Just abt every1 refused to live n the Present..& concentrate on job n hand!Gr8 job Aust-terrific n fact..!!

— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 10, 2019

First Published: March 10, 2019, 10:24 PM IST