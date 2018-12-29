Twitter Applauds Cummins' All-Round Effort to Keep MCG Test Alive

Picture Credit: Twitter/ICC



test wins never cummins easy #AUSvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 29, 2018



Pat Cummins turned out to be a headache for the Indian bowlers but I'm sure, tomorrow morning will be coloured in Indian colours! #INDvAUS #TestCricket #Cricket

— R P Singh (@rpsingh) December 29, 2018

2 wickets away from a famous win. But admirable grit from Pat Cummins. A few of the Aussie batters need to learn from him. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/fdk6TR6q35 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2018

Australia live to fight another. Anxious night it will be for India. Only two wickets to get, but what does the weather hold for them tomorrow? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 29, 2018



Love the fight from Cummins, Lyon & Paine - if only the rest could follow their example when batting. Limited players but putting a price on their wickets #AUSvIND

— Brett Graham (@worldofBG) December 29, 2018

Excellent bowling @patcummins30 name up on the MCG honours board is very special, well deserved as you have bowled well throughout this series. 6/27 & your best figures in a test for Australia 👏🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 29, 2018



5 bowlers has taken 5-wicket hauls in 3 Boxing Day Test of 2018 - Duanne Olivier, Bumrah, Cummins, Lakmal & Boult.

The last time 5 bowlers got 5-wicket hauls each in Boxing Day matches was in 2011 - Steyn, Hilfenhaus, Marchant de Lange, C Welegedara & Herath.#INDvAUS #AUSvIND



— Abhishek Kumar (@abhik2593) December 28, 2018

#INDvAUS Finch walks back into the shadows of Test oblivion I guess! — Austin G. Coutinho (@auscoot) December 29, 2018

Aaron Finch struggles hugely against the seaming ball. He averages just 11.50 against deliveries moving more than 0.75° off the pitch. Given that in Australia, 32% of balls move that much, it's a failing that could be fatal to his chances of succeeding as a Test opener. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 29, 2018



The hardest thing to accept is the way we’ve lost our wickets in this test. Little application shown which has been the “road map” for the most successful batsman of the series. #Pujara #AusvInd

— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 29, 2018

Pant vs Paine-Round 2 has started. Pant: "We have a special guest today. Have you heard of a temporary captain ever?" "He loves to talk, the only thing he can do, only talking, talking"#AUSvIND — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) December 29, 2018



This is what Pant had to say about Tim Paine: #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/vWqvqT93LI

— cricketnext (@cricketnext) December 29, 2018



5, 41, 38, 37, 22 & 26 - paine's bat hasn't done that much talking this series...paine on the other hand...#AUSvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 29, 2018



Tim Paine finishes 2018 as Australia's second-highest Test scorer of the year (493 runs at 35.21), behind only Usman Khawaja (732 at 40.66). #AUSvIND

— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 29, 2018

”If he (Paine) gets a hundred here, I will put in a word about him to my boss at Mumbai Indians and we'll buy him. Looks like he's a fan of Mumbai." - @ImRo45 Tim Paine: c Pant b Jadeja - 26 (67) #CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/c36xdjZRYW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 29, 2018



Moving on, Pat Cummins is a superstar..what an effort throughout this series..incredible. Hope he stays fit and we enjoy the best of him over the next few years #AUSvIND

— Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 29, 2018

Pat Cummins has been on the field all four days... bowling mostly. Now he is batting to be on the field on fifth day too. #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 29, 2018

Pat Cummins, beauty. 6/27 followed by a half-century in a game where no other Australian batsman has scored a 50 and the next-best Australian bowler hasn't picked up more than two wickets.#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 29, 2018

Pat Cummins, take a bow! Stellar performance both with bat and ball. #AUSvIND — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) December 29, 2018

Good to see the generous applause from everywhere for Cummins' 50. He is drawing every ounce of energy he has and is one of the stars of the series. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2018

First Published: December 29, 2018, 1:17 PM IST