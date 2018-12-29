Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 29, 2018, 7:51 PM IST
Twitter Applauds Cummins' All-Round Effort to Keep MCG Test Alive

Picture Credit: Twitter/ICC

India tried everything they could to wrap the game up on Day Four of the Boxing Day Test but some gritty batting from the Australian tail especially Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon ensured the match went into the fifth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.






 





The day began with Cummins registering his best figures in Test cricket, taking 6 for 27 dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja before India declared setting Australia a target of 399 runs.






It was Jasprit Bumrah who struck first for India, having Aaron Finch caught in the slips by Virat Kohli.



 



The two most experienced players in the side, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh showed glimpses of form but failed to make an impact.

India kept taking wickets at regular intervals and when Tim Paine came out to bat, Rishabh Pant had a lot to say to him.





Paine and Travis Head were building a stand before Ishant got Head to drag one onto the stumps, leaving India four wickets away.  






It was the Australian tail once again who frustrated India with Cummins continuing to impress with the bat.


India claimed the extra half hour of play yet failed to take the remaining two wickets as Cummins brought up a fine Test fifty.






India vs Australia 2018ishant sharmajasprit bumrahmohammed shamiOff The FieldPat CumminsRishabh PantTim Painevirat kohli
First Published: December 29, 2018, 1:17 PM IST

