Twitter Applauds Kohli Even Though Australia Fightback in Ranchi

So the Indian team will wear army camouflage style caps today in tribute to, and in solidarity with, the armed forces. Maybe in future, one cricket day will be dedicated to the armed forces. No surprise this is a Dhoni initiative.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019





Why aren’t the Indians wearing any hats??!!



— Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 8, 2019





Khawaja dropped early Dhawan, India getting their comeuppance with the opening pair giving Australia a hefty start

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 8, 2019



Dhawan’s thigh must be hurting, explains the drop.#IndvAus



— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 8, 2019





Did Finch ever go away, if he did, he's back. #INDvAUS

— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 8, 2019



3rd time in ODIs, Finch has been dismissed in 90s.

All of them vs IND.

96,Melbourne 2015

94,Bengaluru 2017

93,Ranchi ,2019#INDvsAUS



— Hrishikesh Tambe (@20copperboy) March 8, 2019





Finch LBW. Are we just gonna ignore the fact that ball tracking had it pitching in a totally different place to reality?



I saw it pitching middle, maybe even middle and off. Ball tracking had it pitching on leg.



Still out but pretty weird. #INDvsAUS



— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 8, 2019





It wasn't just Finch that didn't pick that... Ball tracking has that pitching leg hitting middle... Pretty sure that's middle hitting leg? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/C4Bkn13nfB

— MJB (@mjbsyd) March 8, 2019



The Jadeja-Dhoni partnership in the Maxwell run-out was an exhibition of the highest skill in fielding. Jadeja changing the end to throw to and Dhoni nonchalantly flapping the ball onto the stumps. Could cost Australia 15-20 runs



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019





The arm speed of Jadeja and the power in the throw is incredible. It made all the difference in that run out of Maxwell. The batsman would have made it easily had it been any other fielder. Of course, Dhoni's finishing touches are always special. #INDvsAUS

— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 8, 2019



Top effort by Indians to restrict Australia under 350, once Australia were 193-0 in 31.4 overs. All thanks to Kuldeep and some brilliance in the field to get Maxi at the right time.

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2019



313/5, at least 50-60 runs short after the start Australia had.#INDvAUS



— Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) March 8, 2019





Shikhar Dhawan is horribly out of form. This is a big worry for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. #INDvsAUS



— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) March 8, 2019





Time for KL Rahul to get a look in at the top then? #INDvAUS

— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 8, 2019



Two matches to go for the World Cup and that number four spot is as unsettled as Rayudu’s stumps after that Cummins delivery... #IndvAus



— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 8, 2019





The series started with plenty of question marks over Finch and Khawaja. And by the time the series ends those things might have shifted places over the Indian openers.

— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) March 8, 2019



Dhoni's scores at Ranchi in International cricket:



10*

11

9*

26#IndvAus

— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 8, 2019



That is a pretty disappointed face - this is the first we see of Dhoni on getting out. He walks off the pitch, one last time at Ranchi? Damn, cannot imagine the rush of thoughts in his mind right now.

You'll always remain their favourite son, MS! #INDvAUS #RanchiODI



— Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) March 8, 2019





The is at it again ... #Virat

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 8, 2019



That look on Jhye Richardoson's face after that slap through the off-site sumps up Kohli. #INDvAUS



— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) March 8, 2019





Virat Kohli now has over 500 ODI runs in 2019.



*checks notes*



It's early March. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tJbstDdicy

— bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) March 8, 2019



Kohli entering in a run chase since 2008. pic.twitter.com/VcXHmQK5X5



— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2019





Was cricket always so predictable? Everytime I watch it on TV #Kohli is on the verge of a ton! Ridiculous! #INDvAUS

— Vimal Kumar (@Vimalwa) March 8, 2019



Are you joking, @imVkohli?

You making all of us that batted ok, look like muppets!

pic.twitter.com/TegxxzWZKo



— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 8, 2019





It isn’t this easy. It isn’t a joke, but this man has made it a joke.

41st for King Kohli. #IndvAus

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2019



In other news.... @imVkohli ... Absolutely next level! Have run out of words to describe this guy! #INDvAUS



— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 8, 2019





Kohli's just had another of his days at the office, but if India are gonna be serious World Cup contenders, the lower-order's gotta bail them out tonight.



This sort of chase is close to what you'll get in England in June-July #INDvAUS

— Srinath (@srinathsripath) March 8, 2019



2-1



— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 8, 2019





Pity @imVkohli’s gr8 knock shud finish up on losing side;but gr8r pity is Indn crowd’s failure to appreciate gud Crkt by Aussies who seem to be bending backwards to improve their on the field image..sans tantrums/sledging..all fr gud o Crkt at large.!Well played Australia.!!



— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 8, 2019





Super comeback in the series by Aus. Better all round performance, especially in the batting where the top order made a huge difference. Take away @imVkohli’s magnificent century, India’s batting serious let down

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 8, 2019

First Published: March 8, 2019, 9:40 PM IST