Twitter Applauds Kohli Even Though Australia Fightback in Ranchi

India opted to bowl first but even before taking the field, they created a flutter on social media as they wore special caps to honour the lives lost in the Pulwama terror attacks.
This one touched my heart. @BCCI https://t.co/iFGPNWtoM9
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2019
So the Indian team will wear army camouflage style caps today in tribute to, and in solidarity with, the armed forces. Maybe in future, one cricket day will be dedicated to the armed forces. No surprise this is a Dhoni initiative.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019
Amazing gesture https://t.co/B5l1Ni6jrV
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 8, 2019
Why aren’t the Indians wearing any hats??!!
— Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 8, 2019
Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja got off to a good start, but the latter was let off early in his innings as Shikhar Dhawan dropped him at backward point. His opening partner went on to bring up a half-century, much-needed for his confidence.
Khawaja dropped early Dhawan, India getting their comeuppance with the opening pair giving Australia a hefty start
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 8, 2019
Dhawan’s thigh must be hurting, explains the drop.#IndvAus
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 8, 2019
Did Finch ever go away, if he did, he's back. #INDvAUS
— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 8, 2019
After a 193-run opening stand, Aaron Finch was dismissed just seven runs short of his century. His partner though went on to register his first century in ODIs.
3rd time in ODIs, Finch has been dismissed in 90s.
All of them vs IND.
96,Melbourne 2015
94,Bengaluru 2017
93,Ranchi ,2019#INDvsAUS
— Hrishikesh Tambe (@20copperboy) March 8, 2019
Congratulations mate https://t.co/V7wkpl86n6
— Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 8, 2019
However, Finch’s dismissal raised a massive point of controversy on DRS, particularly with regards to the Hawk-Eye.
Finch LBW. Are we just gonna ignore the fact that ball tracking had it pitching in a totally different place to reality?
I saw it pitching middle, maybe even middle and off. Ball tracking had it pitching on leg.
Still out but pretty weird. #INDvsAUS
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 8, 2019
It wasn't just Finch that didn't pick that... Ball tracking has that pitching leg hitting middle... Pretty sure that's middle hitting leg? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/C4Bkn13nfB
— MJB (@mjbsyd) March 8, 2019
India managed to capitalise on the opening and picked up five wickets in quick fashion, with Kuldeep Yadav doing the bulk of the damage. However, that period of play was dominated spectacular teamwork of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to effect Maxwell’s run out.
The Jadeja-Dhoni partnership in the Maxwell run-out was an exhibition of the highest skill in fielding. Jadeja changing the end to throw to and Dhoni nonchalantly flapping the ball onto the stumps. Could cost Australia 15-20 runs
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019
The arm speed of Jadeja and the power in the throw is incredible. It made all the difference in that run out of Maxwell. The batsman would have made it easily had it been any other fielder. Of course, Dhoni's finishing touches are always special. #INDvsAUS
— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 8, 2019
#Ranchi's boy at his best! #INDvAUS #Dhoni #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/IatvrlK4d5
— Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) March 8, 2019
Australia finished on 313 for five, which the hosts would have considered to be decent after that massive opening stand between Finch and Khawaja.
Top effort by Indians to restrict Australia under 350, once Australia were 193-0 in 31.4 overs. All thanks to Kuldeep and some brilliance in the field to get Maxi at the right time.
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2019
313/5, at least 50-60 runs short after the start Australia had.#INDvAUS
— Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) March 8, 2019
10-over split for today: -
01-10: 52/0
11-20: 72/0
21-30: 62/0
31-40: 58/2
41-50: 69/3 #INDvAUS #MakeStatsGreatAgain
— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 8, 2019
Like they have throughout the series, India suffered an early setback during their chase when they lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma alongwith Ambati Rayudu very quickly.
Shikhar Dhawan is horribly out of form. This is a big worry for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. #INDvsAUS
— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) March 8, 2019
Time for KL Rahul to get a look in at the top then? #INDvAUS
— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 8, 2019
Two matches to go for the World Cup and that number four spot is as unsettled as Rayudu’s stumps after that Cummins delivery... #IndvAus
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 8, 2019
The series started with plenty of question marks over Finch and Khawaja. And by the time the series ends those things might have shifted places over the Indian openers.
— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) March 8, 2019
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli looked like they had the run-chase under control but an error in judgement from the former skipper led to Adam Zampa getting his first wicket.
Dhoni's scores at Ranchi in International cricket:
10*
11
9*
26#IndvAus
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 8, 2019
That is a pretty disappointed face - this is the first we see of Dhoni on getting out. He walks off the pitch, one last time at Ranchi? Damn, cannot imagine the rush of thoughts in his mind right now.
You'll always remain their favourite son, MS! #INDvAUS #RanchiODI
— Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi2929) March 8, 2019
Kedar Jadhav provided some support at the other end as Kohli took charge of the run chase, playing some delightful strokes. And he went on to bring up his 41st century in ODIs and 25th while chasing.
The is at it again ... #Virat
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 8, 2019
That look on Jhye Richardoson's face after that slap through the off-site sumps up Kohli. #INDvAUS
— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) March 8, 2019
Virat Kohli now has over 500 ODI runs in 2019.
*checks notes*
It's early March. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tJbstDdicy
— bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) March 8, 2019
Kohli entering in a run chase since 2008. pic.twitter.com/VcXHmQK5X5
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2019
Was cricket always so predictable? Everytime I watch it on TV #Kohli is on the verge of a ton! Ridiculous! #INDvAUS
— Vimal Kumar (@Vimalwa) March 8, 2019
Are you joking, @imVkohli?
You making all of us that batted ok, look like muppets!
pic.twitter.com/TegxxzWZKo
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 8, 2019
It isn’t this easy. It isn’t a joke, but this man has made it a joke.
41st for King Kohli. #IndvAus
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2019
In other news.... @imVkohli ... Absolutely next level! Have run out of words to describe this guy! #INDvAUS
— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 8, 2019
But Zampa again had the better of Kohli cleaning him up for 123. Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja added some runs in the end but India ended up losing the game by 32 runs.
Kohli's just had another of his days at the office, but if India are gonna be serious World Cup contenders, the lower-order's gotta bail them out tonight.
This sort of chase is close to what you'll get in England in June-July #INDvAUS
— Srinath (@srinathsripath) March 8, 2019
2-1
— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 8, 2019
Oopssss. https://t.co/Sy2oDB6iZ3
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 8, 2019
Pity @imVkohli’s gr8 knock shud finish up on losing side;but gr8r pity is Indn crowd’s failure to appreciate gud Crkt by Aussies who seem to be bending backwards to improve their on the field image..sans tantrums/sledging..all fr gud o Crkt at large.!Well played Australia.!!
— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 8, 2019
Super comeback in the series by Aus. Better all round performance, especially in the batting where the top order made a huge difference. Take away @imVkohli’s magnificent century, India’s batting serious let down
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 8, 2019