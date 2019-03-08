Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Twitter Applauds Kohli Even Though Australia Fightback in Ranchi

Despite a Virat Kohli special, Australia held on and managed a 32 runs victory in the third ODI at Ranchi and kept the series alive at 2-1.

India opted to bowl first but even before taking the field, they created a flutter on social media as they wore special caps to honour the lives lost in the Pulwama terror attacks.













Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja got off to a good start, but the latter was let off early in his innings as Shikhar Dhawan dropped him at backward point. His opening partner went on to bring up a half-century, much-needed for his confidence.







After a 193-run opening stand, Aaron Finch was dismissed just seven runs short of his century. His partner though went on to register his first century in ODIs.





However, Finch’s dismissal raised a massive point of controversy on DRS, particularly with regards to the Hawk-Eye.





India managed to capitalise on the opening and picked up five wickets in quick fashion, with Kuldeep Yadav doing the bulk of the damage. However, that period of play was dominated spectacular teamwork of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to effect Maxwell’s run out.











Australia finished on 313 for five, which the hosts would have considered to be decent after that massive opening stand between Finch and Khawaja.







Like they have throughout the series, India suffered an early setback during their chase when they lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma alongwith Ambati Rayudu very quickly.













MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli looked like they had the run-chase under control but an error in judgement from the former skipper led to Adam Zampa getting his first wicket.







Kedar Jadhav provided some support at the other end as Kohli took charge of the run chase, playing some delightful strokes. And he went on to bring up his 41st century in ODIs and 25th while chasing.

























But Zampa again had the better of Kohli cleaning him up for 123. Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja added some runs in the end but India ended up losing the game by 32 runs.













First Published: March 8, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
