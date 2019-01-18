India vs Australia | Twitter Erupts after Dhoni & Jadhav Seal Historic ODI Series Win

Image Credit: Twitter/ICC

Loading...



Wonderful calm, composed innings from Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav playing a very important hand. So India do the double, win the test and the one-day series as well. This has been a very fruitful Australia tour for Team India .

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 18, 2019



Super successful test series and India addressing all the concerns in the ODI side in style. Chahal and Kedar granbing their chances in style, Bhuvi back at his best, Shami impressive and most importantly Dhoni answering with the bat in style

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 18, 2019

I have seen Dhoni do this regularly. A great entertainer who knows how to get the job done. #AUSvIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 18, 2019

Super Game of well done boys @BCCI more than the series result I think big big plus for India it’s good to see @msdhoni s form going forward which is going to be very crucial.. sabash @JadhavKedar mza aa gya 2-1 great way to finish the tour — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 18, 2019



MS Dhoni should be used as a floater — primarily at No.4. He has been brilliant but what has been even more impressive is the fact that Karthik (at Adelaide) & Jadhav (at MCG) made telling contributions. That was one of the biggest takeaways from the ODI series#AUSvIND

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 18, 2019

Aaron Finch in this ODI series 1st ODI: b Bhuvi 2nd ODI: b Bhuvi 3rd ODI: lbw b Bhuvi Remember in IPL 2016 when Finch had scored 3 50s on the trot and faced SRH,Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Finch in the 1st over for 0 with an inswinger. All the dismissals similar to 2016#AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 18, 2019



One off a wide and one a soft dismissal, Chahal is definitely enjoying his return to the team. Both set batsmen gone. #AUSvIND

— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 18, 2019



Dream start for Chahal. Removes both the well set batsmen within an over #AUSvIND

— Pramod Ananth (@pramz) January 18, 2019

Maxwell wants to play Test cricket with that technique against the short ball? — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 18, 2019

Best catch of the day. Bhuvi at it again. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/slh0CWr6Pu — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) January 18, 2019



That's the ninth time Glenn Maxwell has been dismissed playing the pull shot in ODIs - he averages 26.88 with the shot. #AUSvIND

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 18, 2019

Wah ji @yuzi_chahal , Chahalka macha rakha hai . 6 wicket , Shaabash — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2019



Great effort from the Indian bowlers to bowl out Australia for 230. @yuzi_chahal was outstanding to pick up 6 wickets. Now for our batsman to chase this and win the one day series as well.

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 18, 2019



so is chahal going to interview himself on chahal TV tonight? #AUSvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 18, 2019



Rohit Sharma's last five knocks in the third match of an ODI series:

9

8

2

0

7#AUSvIND



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 18, 2019

Dhawan always looked like he was going to get out softly. An uncomfortable stay at the crease to say the least. A big one from Da One is so due now. #AUSvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) January 18, 2019



Dhoni and Kohli's running might cause a heart attack to someone.

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 18, 2019

Virat Kohli looked frustrated since last couple of overs. Beautiful bowling by Richardson. Deserved that wicket #AUSvIND — Saurabh (@imsgshinde) January 18, 2019

Well planned wicket of Virat by Aussie team,Stoping his single on thirdman by putting flying slip in place and bowling the line outside off stump #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2019



Three games three fifties for MS Dhoni — his 70th in ODIs.

Has been one of the strongest pillars of the Indian batting in ODIs for the past 14 years, and continues to be.

Yet undergoes immense scrutiny for his approach, almost always, these days#AUSvIND

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 18, 2019



The last time #Dhoni made three successive half-centuries in ODIs was exactly five years ago in New Zealand (Jan 2014).

Then he made 56, 50 and 79*. His strike rates were 127.27, 83.33 and 108.21. This series his strike rates are 53.12, 101.85 and 68.8* (at 53 off 77)#AUSvIND



— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 18, 2019

The moment you doubt Dhoni's skills and integrity, he humbles you with an act of breathking brilliance... What a man, what a legend. #AUSvIND @msdhoni — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 18, 2019

You thought he was a spent force, a burden on team and now should retire. Here is MS Dhoni even at 37 telling you how to chase at MCG by scoring 72% of his 87 runs by running. Batted 114 balls - his second longest resolve in a successful chase. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 18, 2019



World Cup 2011 for Sachin

World Cup 2019 for Dhoni

— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) January 18, 2019

Doesn’t hit those massive sixes but rotates the strike well,knows his boundary areas that’s the reason his strike rate is always close to 100. Top inning that by @JadhavKedar #AUSvSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2019



33 year old Robin Uthappa to 33 year old Kedar Jadhav: "Wonderful innings young man"

— Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) January 18, 2019

First Published: January 18, 2019, 4:48 PM IST