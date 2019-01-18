Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia | Twitter Erupts after Dhoni & Jadhav Seal Historic ODI Series Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 18, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
India vs Australia | Twitter Erupts after Dhoni & Jadhav Seal Historic ODI Series Win

Image Credit: Twitter/ICC

MS Dhoni struck his third fifty in the series and along with Kedar Jadhav took India home by seven wickets after Chahal’s 6-for to help India win the series 2-1, finishing the tour on a high in Melbourne on Friday (January 18).






 






Earlier, India opted to field and Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided them with an ideal start getting rid of both the openers in no time.



 




Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja had another 50-run stand before the former was stumped of the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal.


Glenn Maxwell came in and played his shots before getting bounced out by Mohammed Shami, thanks to a really good catch at fine leg by Kumar.



 





Chahal finished with figure of 6/42 to prove his prowess in the ODI format, especially in the absence of Kuldeep Yadav who was rested.










India lost their openers early in the chase and Virat Kohli had to put his head down and grind it out.





MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had their fair share of luck during their 50-run stand before Jhye Richardson dismissed the Indian captain yet again.





 




MS Dhoni who was dropped on 0 by Glenn Maxwell, made them pay by registering his third fifty in the series and showed how important he was to the team’s cause.






 





Kedar Jadhav who made a comeback to the ODI side, struck a fine half-century and along with MS, took India home to a special victory.





India vs Australia 2018Kedar JadhavMS Dhonirohit sharmashaun marshUsman Khawajavirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: January 18, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
