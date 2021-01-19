India vs Australia: Twitter Erupts Over India’s Historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy Win

India registered one of its most memorable victories on foreign soil by defeating Australia at ‘The Gabba’ on Tuesday. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli, managed to pull off an emphatic victory to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The historic 3-wicket win in Brisbane helped India seal the four-match series 2-1.

Rishabh Pant was a shining star as he rose to the occasion to steer India to a win in a thrilling chase session. He slammed an unbeaten 89 runs off 138 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and a six. Pant had company of the likes of Shubham Gill who took the visitors across the finishing line. Gill was heroic in his knocks as he added a valuable contribution of 91 runs including eight fours and two sixes to the scoreboard for India. The hosts began the day well as India lost the crucial wicket of their vice-captain Rohit Sharma very early. Cheteshwar Pujara played the sheet-anchor role for the team as he scored 56 important runs in a typical Test cricket knock and changed India's fortunes.

Washington Sundar, with a stellar knock of 22, guided India home in a nervy finish. The efforts from the likes of Pat Cummins gave them an edge in the early stage but was not enough to prevent defeat.

The historic and memorable victory has got the India supporters overjoyed. The social media is swarmed with elated reactions from fans of the Men in Blue. Some fans on Twitter have remarked the likes of Pant and Gill for their respective feats, which were immensely crucial for the win. Others have lauded the efforts of some inexperienced youngsters in the bowling attack who stood up for their side.