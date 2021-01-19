- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
India vs Australia: Twitter Erupts Over India’s Historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy Win
India registered one of its most memorable victories on foreign soil by defeating Australia at ‘The Gabba’ on Tuesday. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli, managed to pull off an emphatic victory to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The historic 3-wicket win in Brisbane helped India seal the four-match series 2-1.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
India registered one of its most memorable victories on foreign soil by defeating Australia at ‘The Gabba’ on Tuesday. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli, managed to pull off an emphatic victory to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The historic 3-wicket win in Brisbane helped India seal the four-match series 2-1.
Rishabh Pant was a shining star as he rose to the occasion to steer India to a win in a thrilling chase session. He slammed an unbeaten 89 runs off 138 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and a six. Pant had company of the likes of Shubham Gill who took the visitors across the finishing line. Gill was heroic in his knocks as he added a valuable contribution of 91 runs including eight fours and two sixes to the scoreboard for India. The hosts began the day well as India lost the crucial wicket of their vice-captain Rohit Sharma very early. Cheteshwar Pujara played the sheet-anchor role for the team as he scored 56 important runs in a typical Test cricket knock and changed India's fortunes.
Washington Sundar, with a stellar knock of 22, guided India home in a nervy finish. The efforts from the likes of Pat Cummins gave them an edge in the early stage but was not enough to prevent defeat.
Take a look at the reactions of fans here:
Just one word #NeverGiveUp#TeamIndia https://t.co/QifeRB4Ek1— Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) January 19, 2021
A fan summarised the win for him by posting a hashtag #never give up.
What's more special in this test was the inexperienced led the team. Whomever they called debutants and youngsters like Gill, Sundar, Shardul, Siraj, Nattu and Pant made this Historic win possible ❤️ #TeamIndia Way to go! #AUSvINDtest #AUSvsIND— Santosh Kumar ™️ (@ImSantos15) January 19, 2021
Another praised how the bunch if inexperienced easily led the country to a win by putting serious and persistent efforts.
Here is how others reacted:
What an epic performance by #TeamIndia! Pocketed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and breached the Aussie fortress, the Gabba after 32 yrs! #AUSvsIND #GabbaTest #INDvsAUS ✨ @ajinkyarahane88 @ImRo45 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/EvpNXfgnjJ— अग्निहोत्री सत्यम #३ह (@Satyamkumar5678) January 19, 2021
A win to remember for every Indian!Take a bow! #TeamIndia 🇮🇳❤️— Yash Pratap Singh (@yash_forever1) January 19, 2021
Just a remarkable win😍😍😍WHAT A TEAM!! CHAMPIONS 🏆 Historic moment, historic day, historic series! Proud of the team, proud of the effort 👏 Take a bow,Victory scenes at the Gabba.💙💙 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳#BCCI#AUSvIND 🇦🇺 vs🇮🇳#BORDERGAVASKER trophy🏆 winners ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QP9W9xfM4J— I_am_Subhadeep (@Subhadeep2anda) January 19, 2021
What a Win Many congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the historic Test series in Australia.यह न्यू इंडिया का जीता जागता उदाहरण है 🇮🇳।#INDvsAUS #TeamIndia #IndianCricketTeam @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/TTVOzf5h5W— Subrata (@SubrataAgain) January 19, 2021
The historic and memorable victory has got the India supporters overjoyed. The social media is swarmed with elated reactions from fans of the Men in Blue. Some fans on Twitter have remarked the likes of Pant and Gill for their respective feats, which were immensely crucial for the win. Others have lauded the efforts of some inexperienced youngsters in the bowling attack who stood up for their side.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking